Sign advertising jobs outside deli slammed for saying 'minimum wage is for mediocre people'

A deli has been shamed online after their advert talking about their policy on wages left people fuming.

The advert states that 'minimum wage = mediocre person' and then lists what workers could earn - depending on how much effort they put in.

The sign left people fuming after it was shared on Twitter, with many complaining that the expectations for the top salary were unrealistic, considering how low it was.

One Twitter user shared the sign, spotted outside a deli in Florida, online, adding: "Saw this at a deli in town, this really doesn’t sit right with me."

The salary starts at $9 (£6.50) for someone working in their first job, and rises to $15 (£10.82) for an employee who is never late, outperforms the owner and works like two people.

The sign said 'minimum wage = mediocre person' ( Image: HaitianDvorce/Twitter)

Get the biggest news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Mirror's free newsletters

The sign said: "Min wage = mediocre person. $9 = 1st job, willing to learn.

"$10 = some experience, efficient. $11 = reliable, multi-tasker.

"$12 = better than most, brings zero drama, works like two people. $13 = supervisory material.

"$14 = never ever late, cares like the owner does, brings positivity to the environment. $15 = outshines and outperforms the owner. Does all of the above."

It swiftly went viral on Twitter, with many criticising the demands foisted on the employees as over the top.

In the UK, the minimum wage for people aged over 18 is £6.56, rising to £8.36 when you turn 21 and £8.91 when you turn 23.

One person wrote: "Outshines the owner for $15/hour is a f****** wild and reckless standard. This place is wild."

"You will never catch me working like 2 people for $12/hr sorry," added another.

A third asked: "If you do more work than the boss, why would they pay you $15/hr instead of giving you the bosses salary?"

One person commented: "Any business that expects their employees to be as personally invested, or more so, than the actual business owner???

"For a whopping $15 That’s so ridiculous I can’t believe they said it out loud."

But others defended the deli - as they argued that a lot of these jobs are designed for young people starting out.

They wrote: "I think everyone is losing sight of the fact that not all positions are meant to provide a head of a household wage.

"If you would like to make a career out of working for a deli, you have bigger problems than your hourly wage. Some jobs are just a step on the ladder."

"These jobs require zero skill and zero experience. They are great for first-time employees living with their parents.

"One thing kids can/should be getting from their experience is lack of entitlement. It will help inspire drive they can use to be good at a real job later in life," added another.