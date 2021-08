LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Gloria Swanson was ready for her close-up. Dressed to the nines, she passed under a vine-covered stone archway and through the red "diva of the weekend" door, then swanned into the grand ballroom at Paradise Springs. It was May 1925 and the silent film actress was draped on the arm of her lover, film financier Joseph Kennedy Sr. The pair, both married to other people, had come to party with actor Noah Beery and a thousand or so of his closest friends at a luxe compound in the San Gabriel Mountains.