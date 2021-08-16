Cancel
The ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 1 Finale Will Test the Kent Family

By Damian Holbrook, TV Insider
 4 days ago

An attack on Smallville—and one of his sons—sends Superman (Tyler Hoechlin, above) on a race against time in the drama’s first-season ender. The hour picks up just after Supes’ half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) abducted Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin). “The superhero stuff is cool,” says Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing,...

Adam Rayner
Elizabeth Tulloch
Tyler Hoechlin
Emmanuelle Chriqui
