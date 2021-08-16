Cancel
Cyberpunk 2077's Next Major Patch, 1.3, Revealed; Adjusts Minimap, More

Cover picture for the articleCD Projekt Red has shed some light on the next major patch for their RPG Cyberpunk 2077, detailing changes being made to the minimap, as well as resetting your perks. The upcoming patch, known as Patch 1.3, brings changes to the minimap, zooming out a bit allowing for more detail on the minimap to be seen. This should help when driving around Night City specifically. The patch also tweaks some of the conversation options at the outset of an early story quest which sends players to the Clouds club.

