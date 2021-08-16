FeiyuTech VlogPocket2 Review

I thought I was done with the Cyberpunk worlds of the future, with multiple occasions seeing me implanted with enough robotic additions to my skull and so much exploration of neon-drenched cities full of murder and intrigue, that it had all become a bit weary. But as soon as I loaded up Foreclosed I’m back into the world without thinking, imagining myself as a Bladerunner and soaking up the neon rays. Lately, I’ve absorbed Cyberpunk 2077, The Ascent, and the wonderful Cloudpunk. Foreclosed takes us into a world of betrayal, cybernetics, and a man on the run. It has a comic book feel to it, rather than employing the FPS world of other games, and I’m going to tell you exactly what I liked and didn’t so much enjoy. So do you want to take the blue pill or the red one?