It’s in the genes: humans traded peppers along global trade routes

As Science Advances grows as an open access journal with increased submission rates close to ~20,000 submitted manuscripts annually, the journal is now clearly a well-established leader in a broad area of science. To serve our community effectively, we always ask ourselves what we can do to improve the journal for our readership, the scientific community, and the publication mission of AAAS. As a result, we have decided to expand Science Advances in three new areas: Plant Biology, Medicine, and Public Health. During the past year, we have been able to recruit three outstanding leaders in these areas to serve as the Deputy Editors and build these areas of concentrations for Science Advances and our readership. I am delighted to introduce our three new Deputy Editors to you in this Editorial.