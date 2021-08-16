Cancel
Wildlife

It’s in the genes: humans traded peppers along global trade routes

By Alison Bosman
earth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pepper genus contains a variety of capsicums that are large and sweet, as well as hot peppers commonly called chilis. These familiar fruits brighten up fresh produce markets and are used in culinary dishes all over the world. Peppers are native to southern North America and northern South America but have a global distribution today.

Agriculture

History of the spread of pepper (C. annuum) is an early example of global trade

Genebanks collect vast collections of plants and detailed passport information, with the aim of preserving genetic diversity for conservation and breeding. Genetic characterisation of such collections has also the potential to elucidate the genetic histories of important crops, use marker-trait associations to identify loci controlling traits of interest, search for loci undergoing selection, and contribute to genebank management by identifying taxonomic misassignments and duplicates.
