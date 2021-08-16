Kumi smartwatch maker brings ‘Seasonal Sale’ for top products via AliExpress
A popular Chinese smartwatch maker – Kumi is offering massive discounts on its top smartwatch products. In a bid to offer free gifts on the occasion of the Seasonal Sale, the company also introduced a giveaway where 10 lucky participants can test different Kumi products. However, the Seasonal Sale on AliExpress will be live from August 24-28 with top-line smartwatches including Kumi KU2 Plus, GW16T, GTS, and N8.www.gizmochina.com
Comments / 0