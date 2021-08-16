Why Cincinnati Reds rookie Jose Barrero changed his last name from Garcia

You may remember a young, toolsy shortstop by the name of Jose Garcia that started for the Reds in 2020. While his defense was fine, he was obviously overmatched on offense and hit to the tune of .194/.206/.194 over 68 plate appearances. Garcia had never hit above A+ so that kind of debut should have been expected but the Reds were desperate. The year is now 2021 and Jose Garcia is now Jose Barrero, taking the name of his mother who lost her life to COVID-19 earlier this spring. While Barrero had a down campaign in 2020, scouts were still glowing about the young man and he stayed high on prospect leaderboards. Debuting in AA, Barrero hit .300/.367/.481 in 180 plate appearances. He was promptly promoted to AAA he he continued to mash at a .305/.389/.584 clip. He has hit 17 total home runs this year.
Comments / 0