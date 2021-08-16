Cancel
Why Cincinnati Reds rookie Jose Barrero changed his last name from Garcia

By Cincinnati.com
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Barrero worked his way back to the Major Leagues on Monday, promoted to the Cincinnati Reds roster after Jesse Winker was placed on the 10-day injured list with an intercostal strain. Barrero played in 24 games with the Reds last season when he was known as Jose Garcia. He...

Jesse Winker
#The Major Leagues#Covid
Cuba
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
Sports
Baseball
The Reds recalled Barrero from Triple-A Louisville on Monday. The 23-year-old infielder will be joining the big club for the first time in 2021 after getting a 24-game trial with Cincinnati during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. With the benefit of playing on an everyday basis in the minors this season, Barrero has improved his plate approach and has tapped into more power, slugging 17 home runs between Louisville and Double-A Chattanooga in 2021 after having left the yard only 14 times in his first three professional seasons. Though Cincinnati views Barrero as a potential long-term solution in the middle infield, he may be relegated to a depth role during his upcoming stint in majors. Second baseman Jonathan India (.860 OPS) has been a National League Rookie of the Year frontrunner, while shortstop Kyle Farmer has overcome a sluggish start to the season to churn out a .971 OPS since the All-Star break.
You may remember a young, toolsy shortstop by the name of Jose Garcia that started for the Reds in 2020. While his defense was fine, he was obviously overmatched on offense and hit to the tune of .194/.206/.194 over 68 plate appearances. Garcia had never hit above A+ so that kind of debut should have been expected but the Reds were desperate. The year is now 2021 and Jose Garcia is now Jose Barrero, taking the name of his mother who lost her life to COVID-19 earlier this spring. While Barrero had a down campaign in 2020, scouts were still glowing about the young man and he stayed high on prospect leaderboards. Debuting in AA, Barrero hit .300/.367/.481 in 180 plate appearances. He was promptly promoted to AAA he he continued to mash at a .305/.389/.584 clip. He has hit 17 total home runs this year.
