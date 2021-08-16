Why Cincinnati Reds rookie Jose Barrero changed his last name from Garcia

The Cincinnati Reds went into the offseason last year looking for a shortstop. It was one of their few stated goals for the winter and they came up as empty as possible. Their solutions wound up being guys that weren’t shortstops or haven’t been shortstops, or a guy who has never been a starting shortstop as a professional who was going to turn 31 this year. Fast forward four-and-a-half months of the season and now it seems the Reds have more shortstops than they know what to do with. Out of nowhere Kyle Farmer turned into Barry Bonds at the plate in July. And down in the minors Jose Barrero continues to just get better and better each passing month.