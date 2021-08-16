Reds: Triple-A assignment suggests divorce with Nick Senzel is imminent
Apr 9, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. The Cincinnati Reds, on Sunday, reinstated Nick Senzel from the 60-day injured list and then optioned the former No. 2 overall pick to Triple-A Louisville. Senzel was not in the Bats’ lineup last night during Louisville’s 2-1 victory over the Nashville Sounds. This situation suggests that the Reds and Senzel will soon part ways.www.chatsports.com
