The Iranian ambassador to the UK has been summoned to the Foreign Office following a drone strike on an oil tanker, which killed a British citizen – as Tehran warned of a strong response if the country’s security or interests are threatened.The attack on the Israeli-linked vessel Mercer Street took place off the coast of Oman on Thursday night and saw a hole blasted through the vessel’s bridge, according to the British maritime security firm Ambrey. Two crew members were killed, one British and one Romanian.The UK, US and Israel have said it is highly likely that Iran was...