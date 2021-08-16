Brits fall silent to remember Plymouth shooting as five bells ring for five victims

Brits across the country fell silent this morning in rememberance of the victims whose lives were cruelly taken in a horrific shooting in Plymouth.

Maxine Davison, Lee Martyn, Sophie Martyn, Stephen Washington and Kate Shepherd were killed by gunman Jake Davison, 22, who opened fire in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday last week.

Davison killed his first victim and mother Maxine before shooting Lee Martyn and his three-year-old daughter Sophie, who he bravely tried to shield as he was gunned down.

Dog-walker Stephen Washington was then targeted and shot as his two huskies made their way home to alert family members.

Davison's first victim was his mother, Maxine ( Image: Facebook)

Davison's last victim was Kate Shepherd, who was taken to hospital for treatment but she tragically died. Davison then turned the gun on himself.

Since the horrifying ordeal, tributes have poured in from across the globe and people across the country have held Plymouth and the family and friends of the victims in their hearts as they come to terms with what happened.

Lee and Sophie Martyn were killed. Lee tried to shield and protect his daughter as Davison shot at them ( Image: Family photo/PlymouthLive)

A one-minute silence was held at 11am on Monday to remember those who lost their lives.

Five bells rang out for each of the five victims.

In Plymouth, civic leaders and council staff observed the silence outside The Guildhall on Armada Way.

Stephen Washington's family have released a statement paying tribute to him ( Image: PA)

Councillor Terri Beer, the Lord Mayor of Plymouth, said: “The outpouring of love and kindness for Keyham over the past 48 hours has been overwhelming. Across the country we have seen how everyone is distraught by what has happened.

“To show the families of the victims and the wider community that we all stand with them at this difficult time, I invite everyone in the UK to join us in a minute’s silence.

“We all need to come together and support Keyham to recover from this tragedy. This will be a moment for us to unite, reflect and remember those we have lost.”

Kate Shepherd was taken to hospital for treatment but tragically died ( Image: Internet Grab)

Tributes from families of those killed in the attack have been released since Thursday.

In a statement released by police, Stephen Washington's family said: "Following on from the recent attack on our community on Thursday 12 August, we, the Washington family, would like to issue the following tribute to Stephen.

"Stephen was a friendly, outgoing person. He would help anyone at the drop of a hat, he loved his animals and was often seen walking his two huskies in the area.

"Stephen was a devoted family man, a loving husband, father, grandfather and best friend.

Davison killed five people in a shooting on Thursday ( Image: Jake Davison / YouTube SWNS)

"Since the devastating events a couple of days ago, our world has been turned upside down in the blink of an eye and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with the families also affected by this tragic incident.

"Devoted wife Sheila described Stephen as her soul-mate and said: 'Fly high, you’ve earnt your angel wings."

People fell silent across the country to remember the victims ( Image: James Dadzitis / SWNS)

Relatives also paid tribute to Lee Martyn, 43, who died trying to shield three-year-old daughter Sophie.

Lee’s cousin Jess Morcom said: “He had the kindest heart, would do anything for anybody and you only had to take one look at him to see how much he loved and adored his family, Bex and his children.”

She added: “Beautiful little Soph, my darling, how truly blessed we all were to have seen you grow into such a beautiful, funny and clever girl for the three years that we had with you.

Tributes left on Wolseley Road to the five victims of Thursday night's shooting in Plymouth. Green heart balloons bearing the names of Maxine Davison, Lee Martyn, Sophie Martyn, Kate Shepherd and Stephen Washington ( Image: Erin Black/Plymouth Live)

“My heart hurts so much thinking about how it should have been so many more. I will miss your cheekiness and your dancing.

“I will think of you both every single day for the rest of my life. The world is going to be a much darker place without you in it.”

An investigation is already underway into Davison's possession of a shotgun and a firearms licence.

Flowers and teddy bears have been left at the entrance to Biddick Drive ( Image: SWNS)

The police watchdog launched an investigation following a mandatory referral from Devon and Cornwall Police, which contains preliminary information that Davison's firearm and licence were returned to him in July this year.

The certificate and shotgun had been removed by police in December 2020 following an allegation of assault in September 2020, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

However, Davison's firearms licence was returned after he attended an anger management course, according to reports.