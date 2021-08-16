Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Brits fall silent to remember Plymouth shooting as five bells ring for five victims

By Sophie Corcoran
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

Brits across the country fell silent this morning in rememberance of the victims whose lives were cruelly taken in a horrific shooting in Plymouth.

Maxine Davison, Lee Martyn, Sophie Martyn, Stephen Washington and Kate Shepherd were killed by gunman Jake Davison, 22, who opened fire in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday last week.

Davison killed his first victim and mother Maxine before shooting Lee Martyn and his three-year-old daughter Sophie, who he bravely tried to shield as he was gunned down.

Dog-walker Stephen Washington was then targeted and shot as his two huskies made their way home to alert family members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08brJJ_0bTPGVLr00
Davison's first victim was his mother, Maxine ( Image: Facebook)

Davison's last victim was Kate Shepherd, who was taken to hospital for treatment but she tragically died. Davison then turned the gun on himself.

Since the horrifying ordeal, tributes have poured in from across the globe and people across the country have held Plymouth and the family and friends of the victims in their hearts as they come to terms with what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qAye_0bTPGVLr00
Lee and Sophie Martyn were killed. Lee tried to shield and protect his daughter as Davison shot at them ( Image: Family photo/PlymouthLive)

A one-minute silence was held at 11am on Monday to remember those who lost their lives.

Five bells rang out for each of the five victims.

In Plymouth, civic leaders and council staff observed the silence outside The Guildhall on Armada Way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WuQN_0bTPGVLr00
Stephen Washington's family have released a statement paying tribute to him ( Image: PA)

Councillor Terri Beer, the Lord Mayor of Plymouth, said: “The outpouring of love and kindness for Keyham over the past 48 hours has been overwhelming. Across the country we have seen how everyone is distraught by what has happened.

“To show the families of the victims and the wider community that we all stand with them at this difficult time, I invite everyone in the UK to join us in a minute’s silence.

“We all need to come together and support Keyham to recover from this tragedy. This will be a moment for us to unite, reflect and remember those we have lost.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yD37i_0bTPGVLr00
Kate Shepherd was taken to hospital for treatment but tragically died ( Image: Internet Grab)

Tributes from families of those killed in the attack have been released since Thursday.

In a statement released by police, Stephen Washington's family said: "Following on from the recent attack on our community on Thursday 12 August, we, the Washington family, would like to issue the following tribute to Stephen.

"Stephen was a friendly, outgoing person. He would help anyone at the drop of a hat, he loved his animals and was often seen walking his two huskies in the area.

"Stephen was a devoted family man, a loving husband, father, grandfather and best friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7eNr_0bTPGVLr00
Davison killed five people in a shooting on Thursday ( Image: Jake Davison / YouTube SWNS)

"Since the devastating events a couple of days ago, our world has been turned upside down in the blink of an eye and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with the families also affected by this tragic incident.

"Devoted wife Sheila described Stephen as her soul-mate and said: 'Fly high, you’ve earnt your angel wings."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxlN1_0bTPGVLr00
People fell silent across the country to remember the victims ( Image: James Dadzitis / SWNS)

Relatives also paid tribute to Lee Martyn, 43, who died trying to shield three-year-old daughter Sophie.

Lee’s cousin Jess Morcom said: “He had the kindest heart, would do anything for anybody and you only had to take one look at him to see how much he loved and adored his family, Bex and his children.”

She added: “Beautiful little Soph, my darling, how truly blessed we all were to have seen you grow into such a beautiful, funny and clever girl for the three years that we had with you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQ0Vc_0bTPGVLr00
Tributes left on Wolseley Road to the five victims of Thursday night's shooting in Plymouth. Green heart balloons bearing the names of Maxine Davison, Lee Martyn, Sophie Martyn, Kate Shepherd and Stephen Washington ( Image: Erin Black/Plymouth Live)

“My heart hurts so much thinking about how it should have been so many more. I will miss your cheekiness and your dancing.

“I will think of you both every single day for the rest of my life. The world is going to be a much darker place without you in it.”

An investigation is already underway into Davison's possession of a shotgun and a firearms licence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgxyW_0bTPGVLr00
Flowers and teddy bears have been left at the entrance to Biddick Drive ( Image: SWNS)

The police watchdog launched an investigation following a mandatory referral from Devon and Cornwall Police, which contains preliminary information that Davison's firearm and licence were returned to him in July this year.

The certificate and shotgun had been removed by police in December 2020 following an allegation of assault in September 2020, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

However, Davison's firearms licence was returned after he attended an anger management course, according to reports.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
81K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Davison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Brits#Five Bells#Devon And Cornwall Police#Uk#Plymouth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
Public SafetyBBC

Plymouth shooting: Woman shot by husband wants gun law change

A woman who survived being shot by her estranged husband wants tougher gun laws following the Plymouth shooting. Jake Davison, 22, who was licensed to own a gun for clay pigeon shooting, shot and killed five people before killing himself on 12 August. Rachel Williams, from Chepstow, wants changes including...
Public Safetyfoxhole.news

Revealed: warped rants of Plymouth gunman who killed five

Police have now confirmed the identity of the perpetrator of last night’s horrific gun rampage in the Devon city of Plymouth, verifying prior reports that the man who killed five people was Jake Davison. And new videos have since surfaced of the deranged gunman ranting on the video blogging platform...
Public SafetyBBC

Fireworks competition dedicated to Plymouth shooting victims

A fireworks competition in Plymouth will be dedicated to the five people who were killed by a gunman in the city last week. Those behind the British Fireworks Championships said the decision to go ahead with the event came after talks with the council and residents. Organiser Jim Winship said...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Plymouth gunman argued with his mother before shooting her dead, inquest hears

Jake Davison argued with his mother before shooting her dead, an inquest into last week’s Plymouth tragedy heard. The apprentice crane operator, 22, then went on to kill another four people with a licensed shotgun before turning it on himself and he died from a “shotgun wound to the head”.Opening the inquests into the deaths of the gunman’s five victims on Thursday, senior coroner for Plymouth, Ian Arrow, called on evidence from the senior investigating officer at Devon and Cornwall Police. Detective Inspector Steve Hambly confirmed the death of Maxine Davison, 51, at her home in Biddick Drive on...
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Plymouth gunman Jake Davison kept shotgun after admitting assault

Jake Davison, 22, only had his weapon seized three months later when a complaint was made directly to police, an independent watchdog said. Police did not seize Plymouth gunman Jake Davison’s shotgun and licence after he admitted assaulting two youths in a park, it has emerged. The Independent Office for...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Plymouth shooter Jake Davison had gun confiscated over assault on youths in park, police watchdog says

An investigation into the decision to return a shotgun to Jake Davison, weeks before he killed five innocent people in Keyham, Plymouth, has found that the weapon was initially seized after he admitted to assaulting two youths in a park.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is carrying out the probe, said Devon and Cornwall Police took away Davison’s weapon and license in December 2020, before returning it to him seven months later in July 2021.Having applied for a shotgun certificate in July 2017, one was officially issued to Davison in January 2018 before he went on to legally...
Public SafetyBBC

Gun returned to Plymouth attacker after rehabilitation scheme

Gunman Jake Davison had his shotgun and certificate seized after concerns were raised following an assault on two youths, a police watchdog has said. They were returned to him in July after a police review once he had completed a rehabilitation scheme, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Law EnforcementShropshire Star

Police officer keeps job after row over George Floyd WhatsApp meme

Sergeant Geraint Jones, of Devon and Cornwall Police, received a final written warning after sending the offensive image via WhatsApp. A police officer who sent a grossly offensive meme depicting the arrest of George Floyd to a WhatsApp group of colleagues has avoided being sacked from his job. Sergeant Geraint...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Public SafetyBBC

Man arrested after woman found dead in Chelmsley Wood

A woman has been found dead at a house in the West Midlands. Police said they were called by the ambulance service to Lumley Grove in Chelmsley Wood at 09:30 BST on Friday. The victim, in her 50s, was found with serious head injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, they said.
Public SafetyBBC

Oxford man jailed after police spray attack on officers

A man has been jailed for six years over an "appalling" attack on two police officers who stopped his car. One of the constables was attacked with his own incapacitant spray and knocked unconscious on the M40 in Oxfordshire in August 2020, police said. Morgan Culshaw, 25, from Oxford, drove...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy