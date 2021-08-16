Barbra Streisand says Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' was 'wrong idea'
Barbra Streisand is having second thoughts about the 2018 film "A Star Is Born." Though the iconic singer, who won an Academy Award for her performance of "Evergreen" in the 1976 version of "A Star Is Born," originally supported the remake featuring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, she's not so sure about the film in retrospect, as she recently told the Australian program "The Sunday Project."www.today.com
