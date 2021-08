Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United's forwards will all chip in with more goals this season to ease the goalscoring burden on Bruno Fernandes. Fernandes has been a revelation since signing for United in January 2020 and led the way in front of goal for Solskjaer's side last season, netting 18 times in the league. Help from team-mates was not always forthcoming, with Marcus Rashford the next top goalscorer in the league with 11 goals.