Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Stuart Broad calls for Ashes 'compromise' and says Australian Government holds the key

By Fraser Watson
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yeZG_0bTPDtNO00

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has called on the Australian Government to make allowances to ensure the Ashes goes ahead this winter.

Australia's strict quarantine rules have put the tour in doubt, with current laws meaning family members would have to isolate in a hotel room for 14 days if they wanted to travel out to support.

As a result, a number of England players have reportedly threatened to withdraw, leading to crisis talks between the ECB and Cricket Australia.

And Broad, who is set to miss the remainder of the current England v India series with a calf strain, has said the Ashes is "too valuable for a deal not to be struck."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRH5B_0bTPDtNO00
Stuart Broad is currently out of action with a calf tear ( Image: Gareth Copley - ECB/ECB via Getty Images)

The first test is due to begin in Brisbane on December 8th and Broad added: "I believe the ECB will do everything in their power to get the Ashes on this winter, but I think the Australian Government is key.

"While we haver to be realistic as players - if there are 40,000 Australians that can't get back in the country, we can't expect to avoid quarantine and live completely freely - there has to be a balance struck.

"Things need to be in place for England to have the chance to perform at the highest level."

The 35-year-old, now a veteran of three tours down under, added that he understood the concerns of players with young families.

"If I had kids, I think it would be tough for them to spend 14 days in a hotel room quarantining. Equally, I wouldn't want to go without seeing them for several months either.

"The Ashes is too valuable to Australia as a country, let alone Cricket Australia, for a compromise not to be struck."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4oLh_0bTPDtNO00
Broad in action in the Ashes Down Under in 2017-18 ( Image: Cricket Australia via Getty Images)

Last week Tom Harrison, Chief Executive of the ECB, said the players were "in no way asking for anything unreasonable," and voiced concerns that the integrity of the series could be compromised.

The series will be the culmination of a frantic 12 months for England's players across all three formats.

The T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman runs from October 17th to November 14th and if Eoin Morgan's side were to reach the final, any players also involved in the Ashes squad would have just over three weeks before that Brisbane test, of which 14 days would have to be spent in quarantine.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
81K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Stuart Broad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket Australia#The Australian Government#Ecb#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsTelegraph

Injured Stuart Broad to miss second India Test with Mark Wood as replacement

Stuart Broad is set to miss the second Test against India at Lord’s after injuring his calf during training at Lord’s. Broad was unable to bowl on Tuesday after suffering a lower-leg injury during fielding training. The scope of Broad’s setback, or whether he is a doubt for the remainder of the series, is not yet clear, but he will undergo a scan on Wednesday to determine the damage.
SportsThe Independent

Stuart Broad out for the series while James Anderson is set to miss second Test

England are preparing to line up in a home Test without James Anderson or Stuart Broad for the first time in over nine years, after a damaging double injury blow at Lord’s. Broad has been ruled out of the rest of the five-match LV= Insurance Series against India after pulling up injured in a warm-up session ahead of the second Test, which likely would have marked his 150th appearance in the format.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Saqib Mahmood added to England squad for second Test as cover for Stuart Broad

England have added seamer Saqib Mahmood to their squad for the second Test against India as cover for the injured Stuart Broad.Broad pulled up during warm-ups at Lord’s on Tuesday and was sent for scans on a calf problem. Results have yet to be made public, but the decision to call up Mahmood suggests he is unlikely to rally in the short term.The Lancashire paceman, who was named as man of the series during the recent one-day series against Pakistan is the second player to join the group in the last 24 hours after Moeen Ali. ...
SportsCNN

Holding the Olympics was the right call

(CNN) — In the lead up to the Olympic Games, it was widely reported that most of the Japanese public were against the Olympic games being held in its country. Domestic and international media reporting repeatedly emphasized the possibility that the Olympic Games could be a super-spreader event. And now...
Australiasimpleflying.com

Australian Government Tightens The Noose On Exiting Expats

Australia continues to tighten the noose on its citizens entering and exiting the country. Until now, Australians living abroad who managed to snag a ticket home could then leave the country without needing an exemption permit. Now the Australian Government has closed what it terms a ”loophole.”. In March 2020,...
SportsSporting News

Michael Clarke questions selectors over T20 World Cup squad

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has questioned how selectors could pick uncapped wicketkeeper Josh Inglis in the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup. The West Australian was the bolter in the squad for the tournament which begins in October, named alongside Matthew Wade as the glovemen in the squad.
Sportsthehighlandsun.com

New cracks emerge between Justin Langer and players despite Cricket Australia support

New cracks are emerging between Australian cricket coach Justin Langer and his players, despite the public backing this week from Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley. Yesterday The Australian newspaper reported senior players had met with Cricket Australia executives to discuss the situation around Langer, without their head coach. The story...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Liam Livingstone hoping to earn Test chance after starring in white-ball cricket

Liam Livingstone would relish the opportunity to be thrust into England’s Test side, insisting he does not want to be pigeonholed as a limited-overs specialist after a breakthrough past couple of months.The all-rounder was on the periphery of England’s white-ball sides for a while but he has grasped his chance this summer, bludgeoning their fastest ever hundred off 42 balls in a Twenty20 against Pakistan last month.His red-hot form has continued into The Hundred, where Livingstone crashed 92 not out from 40 deliveries against the Northern Superchargers earlier this week to propel Birmingham Phoenix into Saturday night’s final at Lord’s.While...
Worldpunditarena.com

Stuart Barnes calls for Owen Farrell to be replaced as England captain

Stuart Barnes has called on Eddie Jones to replace Owen Farrell as England captain ahead of this year’s Autumn Nations Series. Farrell first captained England in 2018, and was named as his country’s permanent captain after Dylan Hartley was forced to retire due to injury. The Saracens man has captained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy