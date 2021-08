As much as you may love them, parents can drive you crazy. Some can struggle to respect boundaries, be a little tactless when speaking to you, and still might give you unsolicited advice about your career, finances, or love life. But if your parents seem to take satisfaction in cutting you down, refusing to take accountability for the hurt they cause, or being resentful of your independence, you might not have an overprotective helicopter parent on your hands, but rather, a narcissistic parent.