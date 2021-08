Rick Astley’ “Never Gonna Give You Up” will be a song that will stand the test of time. It’s also the longest running joke for a song. Nowadays, if you’re Rick Rolled, you laugh it off! You had to search online carefully to make sure you didn’t click a link that you thought was one thing, but ended up being the 30 sec. clip of “Never Gonna Give You Up”. Well that 30 second clip just hit 1 Billion views online! Not the original full music video, the “Rick Rolled” version of it! Still, for being a popular song and one of the most well known jokes, it’s a great accomplishment! We have more on this and other celeb news in today’s Entertainment News!