Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Is Le Creuset Worth It? Everything You Need To Know About The Famous Brand

By Jamie Kravitz Jamie Kravitz
theknot.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. One item you'll find on most wedding registry essentials lists—including The Knot Registry Store—is a Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven. The French brand is known for high-quality, versatile cookware (which comes with a lifetime warranty), but Le Creuset products also have a high price tag. So, the real question is: is Le Creuset worth it? For soon-to-be-married couples and home cooks wondering whether they should register for the ever-popular Le Creuset Dutch oven, or go with a less expensive brand, we get it. To help you make an educated decision, we're delving into the history behind Le Creuset, covering the many uses for a Le Creuset Dutch oven and breaking down the pros and cons of adding Le Creuset products to your registry. Plus, we've scoured the web for the best budget-friendly bakeware alternatives to Le Creuset and are highlighting similar pieces from four different cookware brands.

www.theknot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayesha Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everything You Need#France#Cooking#The Knot Registry Store#French#Dutch#Belgian#Octave Aubecq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Shoppingmarthastewart.com

Le Creuset Quietly Dropped a Sitewide Sale—and Everything Is Up to 42% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You may not feel inclined to stand over your stove or turn on the oven in the heat of summer, but once fall arrives you'll be ready to whip up hearty soups, casseroles, and pies. Luckily, Le Creuset's mid-summer sale has arrived just in time for you to stock your kitchen with all the necessary cookware to do so.
ShoppingPosted by
Mashed

Le Creuset's Infamous Factory Sale Is Back. Here Are The Deals You Won't Want To Miss

Le Creuset is one of the most prestigious and famous kitchenware brands around, and it's no secret that their items make the dream want list for many home cooks. While Le Creuset products can be quite pricey, their annual Factory to Table sale is just the time to scoop up any pieces you've been waiting to spring for and have in your kitchen. Fortunately, that time of year is here again.
Food Network

Need a Le Creuset Dupe? These are the Best Dutch Ovens Under $200

A Dutch oven is a kitchen staple for anyone who loves to cook. They're perfect for pot roast, soup or really any dish you want to roast, braise or slow cook in the oven or on the stove top. While Le Creuset is the gold standard and most quintessential Dutch oven on the market (which we love, btw!), not everyone can justify the higher price tag that comes with it. Luckily, you don't have to sacrifice function or style if Le Creuset doesn't fit your budget. We've rounded up the best Dutch ovens that are less than $200 and perfect for novice and expert cooks alike.
purewow.com

Le Creuset's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here—Here's 7 Things You Should Buy ASAP

There's just something about sleek color-coordinated kitchenware that makes us whip out our credit cards. Our next victim? None other than the beloved kitchen brand Le Creuset. Right now, the brand is having its biggest sale of the year. Not only are more than 85 bestselling products included in the sale, but you can score them all for up to 50 percent off. Oh, and for you non-cookers, we find that Le Creuset products even inspire us to get in the kitchen. What can we say? There's nothing like cooking in a beautiful blue ceramic Dutch oven pot (every single dish looks good in it).
Shoppingmanisteenews.com

Le Creuset's famous Factory to Table sale is back online

Factory to Table is back, baby! And you don't even need to leave the house to shop. The fun pun on the farm-to-table fad was always an in-person event until the pandemic. Normally, the event is hosted in a huge warehouse and people have to fight to the death for a Dutch oven, but earlier this year Le Creuset hosted its first-ever Factory to Table sale online.
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Le Creuset’s Factory to Table Sale Has All the Classics, And a Ton More

Le Creuset has once again opened their famous Factory to Table sale where you can find the brand’s signature Dutch ovens, enameled skillets and other cookware up to 50% off. Lest you confuse this with something like All-Clad’s Factory Sale, let us remind you that these discounts aren’t predicated on the pieces being seconds quality with cosmetic flaws or featuring packaging damage. Nope. These once-in-a-blue-moon prices are on first-rate goods.
ShoppingFood Network

5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

The Gold Standard: Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10-Inch Cast Iron Skillet. Best for Camping: Ozark 3-Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set. Best for the Low-Maintenance Cook: Le Creuset 10-Inch Cast Iron Skillet. Best Non-Traditional: Food Network Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet. Tested by Stevie Stewart for Food Network Kitchen. When it comes to cast...
Gear Patrol

The 10 Best Places to Shop for Rugs Online

Shopping for a rug in stores can be underwhelming, and, frankly, a crapshoot. With such a bulky item, most stores won't have much of a selection, and it's not as easy to browse through rugs as it is to browse through a rack of clothes. Buying rugs online isn't that much better either. Unless you find the right website to shop for rugs, that is. Some websites are dedicated to just rugs, and there are some sites you'd be surprised have a decent selection of rugs. Add in bonuses like free shipping and returns, and buying a rug has never been easier. If you've been looking to buy a new rug for your home, these are 10 of the best websites to shop for rugs in 2021.
Posted by
InsideHook

Deal: Sur La Table Is Hosting an Impressive Flash Sale

It’s always nice when a store puts their best stuff on sale. I’m not 100% sure what criteria Sur La Table is using for their 5-Star Flash Sale — “top-rated picks and trusted favorites” is a bit vague — but the elevated home goods brand is offering up to 60% off of over 250 kitchen essentials, including cookware, utensils and small appliances.
BusinessWDW News Today

RUMOR: Almost All Disney Stores in North America Closing This Year

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. An announcement will reportedly be made tomorrow addressing the impending closure of nearly all of the remaining Disney Stores across North America. A few Disney Store Outlets will remain open for the time being, but most standard Disney Stores will close by the end of September.
LifestyleWDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (8/17/21): Original Menu Returns to ‘Ohana, Cirque Du Soleil “Drawn to Life” Debut Set, Hotel Occupancy Rates Dropping Fast, First Look at Spaceship Earth “Points of Light”, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 1, 2021.
Relationshipstheknot.com

20 Thoughtful Wedding Gifts Your Best Friend Deserves on Their Special Day

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. It's hard enough to pick out gifts in general, but the pressure mounts when it's for your best friend that also happens to be getting married. How do you combine years of friendship and a monumental life occasion into one single wedding gift?

Comments / 0

Community Policy