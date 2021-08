Country star Jason Aldean hit the Riverbend Music Center stage on Aug. 12 as part of his "Back in the Saddle" tour. “It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” Aldean said ahead of his local stop. “It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us — the band, the crew and me — happy, and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years.”