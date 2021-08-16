STATE EDUCATION DEPARTMENT WILL ISSUE GUIDELINES FOR REOPENING OF SCHOOLS.
WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the New York State Education Department. August 16, 2021:. The New York State Education Department Commissioner, Betsy Rosa in a memorandum last week announced with the Health Department of New York State turning over school opening policy to individual school districts, that the State Education Department would take over that responsibiliy. Here is the Commissioner’s announcement:whiteplainscnr.com
Comments / 0