WATCH: Raymond Scott making some noise at the inside linebacker spot this fall

By Ryan Abraham
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedshirt junior inside linebacker Raymond Scott has been impressive this fall, making a push for a starting spot in the middle of Todd Orlando's defense. After moving from linebacker to the secondary, Scott is now back at his more natural linebacker role and after a full off-season to prepare himself, he has improved his body and his game, giving him an excellent opportunity for plenty of playing time this season.

247sports.com

