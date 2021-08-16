Transform Into a Data-Driven Commerce Organization

Study Finds that 33.4% of B2B Marketers Plan to Increase Budget With Focus on CTV, Attribution and Data. MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced the results of a survey of B2B Marketers and their plans for innovation in Q4 and beyond. The survey finds that B2B marketers are focused on future growth, with more than a third (33.4%) planning to increase budgets in the near term across a host of omnichannel initiatives. B2B Marketers are planning to add more channels to their mix, including video, social media, mobile and CTV.