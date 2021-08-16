Cancel
Kia Joorabchian 'persuading Man Utd' as forgotten man considers two transfer proposals

By Samuel Meade
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
Kia Joorabchian is helping Andreas Pereira secure a Manchester United exit with two transfer proposals on the table.

The Brazilian spent last season out on loan at Lazio having been unable to establish himself as a regular.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to bolster his options at Old Trafford meaning opportunities are going to be at a premium.

Pereira is competing with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek for a start.

Everton have expressed an interest in the player as Rafa Benitez attempts to shape his squad at Goodison Park, reports TNT Sports.

However Pereira is keen on a move to Brazil, with Flamengo keen, reports Globo Esporto.

Andreas Pereira's Man Utd career could soon be over as he eyes pastures new

They have ‘formalised a proposal to United’ as they aim to sign the player on loan with an option to buy.

The Brazilian side also had the backing of Joorabchian, Pereira's agent, who is looking to persuade the Red Devils to accept the offer.

The 25-year-old is keen on a move to Brazil as it'll allow him top impress his national manager, Tite.

Earlier this summer Pereira spoke about the need for regular minutes, saying: “I’m ready to play, I’m not a boy anymore. I’m a man ready to take responsibility.

The Brazilian spent last season on loan at Lazio

“In Manchester or elsewhere, the time has come to play, to have at least an hour per game on the field, to have the confidence to play. I want to be happy, to feel important.”

In a blow to Everton, Pereira also confessed that England's top flight did not suit his style of play as well as other leagues.

He told Tuttomercatoweb: “ Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga? They are super leagues.

"The English one is very physical, and as you can see, I don’t have the ideal physique! Joking aside, I loved playing in England; Spanish football is more my style of play.

“Future? I would like to stay and play for Lazio again, but this depends on the discussion with United and what they will want to do with me.

“I have a contract with the club; it’s like a second home for me. I have been there since I was 16; I always talk to the people who work for the club.”

Pereira has been at Old Trafford since 2014 and made 75 appearances, scoring on four occasions.

He made 40 appearances in all competitions in Solskjaer's first season in charge, but now looks to be on the periphery of the squad.

