When is Louise Minchin leaving BBC Breakfast after 20 years in the hot-seat?

 5 days ago
Louise Minchin revealed she was quitting her BBC Breakfast role after 20 years earlier this summer.

But when is the popular 52-year-old presenter set to leave the show?

It’s been rumoured that the seasoned broadcaster will leave sometime later this, although the BBC has yet to announce a replacement for Louise or reveal whether she will start a new role with the corporation.

It was back on 8 th June that Louise revealed live on air that she was stepping down from her presenting role after more than two decades.

“I need to take a deep breath, so everybody there’s something I want to tell you all about,” said Louise on the show, with co-host Dan Walker sat beside her.

“It will be 20 years this year since I first presented this programme. Since then I’ve felt part of a huge, enormous BBC Breakfast family, which includes everybody that works here and everybody in the team. And everyone who watches the programme.

Louise Minchin is leaving the BBC Breakfast show after 20 years

“I’ve loved being part of it, but there is a ‘but’. I’ve decided it’s about time I stop setting my alarm for 3.40am, or even 3.46am when I’m feeling really rebellious in the morning, and I’m going to be leaving the programme.

“It’s not going to be for a while, but I just wanted to thank everybody who is watching. For your loyalty and support over all those years.

“I’ve loved being part of it and I will really miss it. But it is time to stop that alarm in the morning.

“And thank you to all of you for watching all these years as well.”

So, when will Louise be departing the big red sofa, and who will be her eagerly-awaited replacement?

Louise Minchin and co-host Dan Walker have been a big hit on the BBC

While the presenter hinted that she wouldn’t be going anywhere anytime, she did suggest that she would be leaving after the summer.

And she hinted that enjoying more time with her family, her love of endurance sport, her podcast and ambition to write a novel would keep her busy.

“I’ve got lots of really exciting adventures planned,” she said on the programme. “I’m trying to write a book about that as well.

“I’ll continue with my podcast, which is all about the mental and physical benefits of sport and exercise.

She joked: “And I’ll be having lots of lie-ins. That’s what I’m most excited about right now.”

Louise Minchin is looking forward to new adventures and writing a novel ( Image: PA)
Louise Minchin is all smiles with her husband David ( Image: Getty Images)

The presenter is mum to two teenage daughters – Scarlett and Mia – who she shares with husband David Minchin.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping last year, Louise spoke of her love for her family, and said that the Covid-19 lockdown had reiterated just how much she enjoyed being at home.

“I love being at home,” she said in the interview. “My family is my most important thing to me.

“I accept that lots and lots of people have really, really difficult situations, but it's confirmed to me that I am a home bird.

“That is where I'm happiest and I’m happiest with my family, and so I feel really lucky to be spending time with them.”

Sally Nugent, who has already covered for Louise when she’s been off, is one of the front-runners, along with Loose Women co-host Charlene White, former This Morning presenters Eamon Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford, Bill Turnbull, Kay Burley and even former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.

However, a job advert for the position was published shortly after Louise announced she was quitting, and suggests that producers are looking for a fresh face to team up with the BBC Breakfast team.

