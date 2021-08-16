Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

This Morning fans concerned for guest as she receives ‘death threats’ from incel groups

By Kirsty McCormack
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWH11_0bTP8zWe00

This Morning viewers were left feeling concerned for one guest as they tuned into the ITV show on Monday morning.

Laura Bates appeared on the show to talk to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about the tragic Plymouth shooting which occurred last week.

Jake Davison gunned down five victims, including his mum and a three-year-old girl in a 12-minute massacre, before turning the gun on himself.

It's since been reported that the 22-year-old identified with a cult of twisted and miserable women-hating extremists linked to a series of terror attacks around the world.

Davison, 22, repeatedly cited incels, “involuntary celibates”, in his ramblings on YouTube and Reddit, and complained about being a "f***ing fat" and "ugly" virgin and loner who never kissed a girl and couldn't get matches on Tinder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coqIK_0bTP8zWe00
Author Laura Bates has received rape and death threats from incel groups ( Image: ITV)

Members of the incel movement - young men who hate women because they feel they are being oppressed by women due to a perceived lack of sexual interest - celebrated last Thursday's gun attack.

British security sources have said incels posed a growing threat in Britain, with the movement associated with at least six mass shootings and the murders of 46 people in the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5aI3_0bTP8zWe00
Laura Bates appeared on the show to talk to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about the tragic Plymouth shooting which happened last week

Laura is the author of Men Who Hate Women: From Incels to Pickup Artists, the Truth about Extreme Misogyny and how it Affects Us All, and spoke about the worrying incels during her appearance on This Morning.

Eamonn said to her: "You infiltrating their ranks, then they found out that you are a woman pretending to be one of them. That must invoke fury from them?"

"Yeah so they've been looking for me since. There are men in these groups now posting pictures of themselves with weapons saying, 'which one of you is Laura Bates? I'm coming to get you, I'm coming to find you," Laura replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFHFQ_0bTP8zWe00
Jake Davison gunned down five victims, including his mum and a three-year-old girl in a 12-minute massacre, before turning the gun on himself ( Image: PA)

"They've been trying to hack mu email accounts, sending rape and death threats, threatening my family..." she continued, as Eamonn and Ruth looked on shocked.

Viewers tuning in at home were left feeling worried for Laura and took to Twitter to comment.

"Pretty concerned for Laura's safety now she's on national TV talking about this. #ThisMorning," one person posted.

Another person wrote: "Laura please do stay safe. Not sure #thismorning should have allowed you to come on undisguised."

And a third added: "Wow Laura! Keep safe please #thismorning," while a fourth said: "We all should stand with Laura #thismorning."

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.

Comments / 1

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
81K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eamonn Holmes
Person
Ruth Langsford
Person
Jake Davison
Person
Laura Bates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Shooting#Itv#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Utah StateHerald-Journal

Lex Scott steps down as head of Utah Black Lives Matter group because of death threats

The longtime leader of Utah’s most prominent Black Lives Matter groups resigned and has moved to another state because of death threats. Lex Scott began protesting as part of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2014, after Michael Brown was killed by Ferguson, Mo., police. She helped to bring that movement to Utah, she said in an emotional goodbye video on Black Lives Matter Facebook page.
Los Angeles, CAtalesbuzz.com

Judge Brenda Penny receiving death threats over Britney Spears case

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is monitoring threats sent by Britney Spears fans to LA Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny over her decisions in the pop star’s conservatorship case, Page Six has learned. “LASD continues to monitor the social media chatter regarding the ongoing Britney Spears civil court case,” Deputy...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People stunned as man hospitalised with Covid tells TV crew he still won’t get vaccine

An unvaccinated Louisiana man who was hospitalised after contracting the Covid-19 virus and developed a severe case of pneumonia said that he still will not get the vaccine.Scott Roe was interviewed by CBS News is David Begnaud as he sat in his hospital bed at our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.This week alone, the state's health department reported the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations since late February.“Here I am recovering, getting out of here finally tomorrow," Roe said.But when it comes to getting the vaccination, he matter-of-factly said "no.""Why not?" Asked Begnaud."Because there [are] too...
Accidentsohmymag.co.uk

Freak accident: Aunt dies after making nephew bacon sandwich

An extremely unfortunate freak accident in which a woman strangled by her own pyjamas took place inBlackburn, Lancashire. The women in question, Jackie Cottrill, 52, was found asphyxiated by her pyjamas on the oven door after making her nephew abacon sandwich. Very little is known as to how the freak accident occurred leaving the police department in charge of the investigation completely dumbfounded. Coroner James Adeley described the incident as 'extraordinarily back luck,' saying that:
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Gina Krasley Dead: Reality TV Personality Dies at 30

Gina Krasley, who appeared on the TLC reality show My 600-Lb. Life, died on Sunday, August 1. She was 30. The TV personality “passed away at home surrounded by her loving family,” according to her obituary. Her cause of death was not given. She is survived by her wife of six years, Elizabeth Krasley, as well as her mother, sister and other relatives. The family requested that donations be made to mental health charities in honor of Gina.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth. In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago. The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla...

Comments / 1

Community Policy