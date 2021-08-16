McKee signs 2 bills to aid local restaurants

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Monday signed two pieces of legislation designed to help restaurants navigate the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first bill, 2021-H 5105B and 2021-S 0555Aaa, facilitates the continuation of the allowance of alcohol to be purchased with to-go orders at restaurants through March 1, 2022. The allowance of takeout alcohol in the state was implemented in response to the pandemic in May 2020 by then-Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.