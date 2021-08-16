Grey’s Anatomy’s Kelly McCreary Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Director Pete Chatmon

We’re sure that a Grey’s Anatomy season 18 trailer is going to air at some point over the next month or so. With that, what do we want to see in it?. There’s no denying that season 18 is going to be a very important batch of episodes for the medical drama. There is still no word on if this is the final season of the show, let alone what’s coming for Meredith and some other characters. There’s no guarantee that a trailer will address the long-term status of the show, but we can at least learn a little more about the story.