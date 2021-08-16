Jalen Green wanted no part of Detroit: "Felt like the G League bubble"

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will be back at it when they welcome Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels to Comerica Park for Game 1 of their three-game set. The Tigers have released their starting lineup and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is batting third and playing first base as he looks to hit the 500th home run of his career. Note the subtle jab that the Tigers took at Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green, who recently said he did not want to be drafted by the Detroit Pistons because it would be like going back to the G League bubble.