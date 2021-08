Sarah Beth winning HOH on Thursday’s “Big Brother 23” — and becoming the season’s first female one to boot — may be just what the doctor ordered to shake up this game that looked on the verge of a Cookout steamroll. The Cookout may very well continue to dominate, but any non-Cookout member in power automatically makes things more interesting (at least at first). The initial fear of Sarah Beth being HOH is that this could become a third Kyland HOH with him trying to manipulate her — and he very much is trying to do that. But SB claims she’s...