Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Mesut Ozil FINALLY scores his first goal in 18 MONTHS as controversial former Arsenal star breaks his duck for Fenerbahce at long last with winner over Adana Demirspor

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Mesut Ozil has finally opened his goalscoring account for Fenerbahce, eight months after joining the club - and it was his first goal for any side in 18 months.

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid man scored his first and the winning goal for the Turkish side during their 1-0 away win in their Super Lig opener against Adana Demirspor. The playmaker got the second half off to a flying start, recording the only goal of the game after he latched onto a cross from the left to tap it into goal just 11 seconds after the whistle.

The goal was his first since his move to Turkey in January after his seven-and-a-half-year career at Arsenal came to a controversial end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfo5B_0bTP4sCj00
Mesut Ozil ended his 18-month goal drought in Fenerbahce's 1-0 win over Adana Demirspor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7qp9_0bTP4sCj00
The playmaker scored his first goal for the Turkish side since his arrival in Turkey in January

The 32-year-old hadn't featured for the Gunners since March 7th 2020 with his last appearance coming in March's 1-0 win against West Ham when he assisted Alexandre Lacazette.

He joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer after his £350,000-a-week Gunners contract was terminated.

Ozil took a severe pay cut of more than £300,000 to terminate his Arsenal contract over five months early and force through his move to his boyhood club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVAX3_0bTP4sCj00
The midfielder took a £300,000 pay cut to make the move to his boyhood club Fenerbahce
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XhODj_0bTP4sCj00
Ozil celebrates scoring the winning goal in Fenerbahce's first game of the season 

However, the Premier League side continued to pay 90 per cent of the player's £350,000-a-week salary until the end of June.

Fenerbahce foot the bill for his remaining three years at the club with the total cost working out at £46,700-a-week, according to talkSPORT.

Ozil had been frozen out of Mikel Arteta's team after being left out of both Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads for the 2020-21 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206x0V_0bTP4sCj00
Ozil's last appearance for Arsenal came in their 1-0 win against West Ham in March 2020

He also became embroiled in a PR war with the club, famously offering to pay Gunnersaurus's wages after the north London side made the mascot redundant.

The German international further sparked outrage in his homeland when he was pictured with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in London.

He and international teammate Ilkay Gundogan, both of Turkish descent, made the decision to meet with the controversial head of state on the eve of the 2018 World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iORIH_0bTP4sCj00
Ozzil sparked outrage after meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in London

Ozil then became a scapegoat for Germany's underwhelming performance at the tournament, leading to the Arsenal outcast's retirement from the national team and outburst at the 'racism and disrespect' that came his way.

He failed to get off to a flying start at Fenerbahce only making 11 appearances for the club last season with his only notable contribution coming in the form of an assist in their 2-1 loss against Sivasspor on the final day of the season.

The loss was his fourth defeat in six home games with the Istanbul giants for a return of a sole win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdc7U_0bTP4sCj00
Ozil failed to get off to a flying start at the Turkish club making only 11 appearances last season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pyXv_0bTP4sCj00
The 32-year-old was involved in three FA Cup victories for Arsenal during his Emirates spell

The midfielder left Arsenal having played 254 matches for the club, scoring 44 goals and recording 77 assists in more than seven years.

He was involved in the 2014 FA Cup final victory against Hull City, which ended Arsenal's nine-year trophy drought, as well as when they defended their Cup crown against Villa a year later.

He also played a part in the Gunners' Cup triumph over Chelsea in 2017, but came up short against the same opponents in the Europa League final two years later.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mesut Ozil
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Fenerbahce#Real Madrid#Turkish#Birdiefootball#Europa League#Gunnersaurus#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerTribal Football

Ozil calls ex-Arsenal teammate Kolasinac about Fenerbahce move

Fenerbahce are in talks to ferry Sead Kolasinac away from Arsenal. The defender is doing preseason with the Gunners after spending six months on-loan Schalke before their relegation last season. Vole says Fener are moving for Kolasinac, with good friend and former Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil backing the deal. A...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Besiktas upset as Caulker joins Ozil's Fenerbahce

Former Tottenham and Liverpool defender Steven Caulker has clinched a dream move to Fenerbahce. Caulker joins the Turkish giants from Alanyaspor. The defender has rebuilt his career in Turkey and is now set play alongside Mesut Ozil at Fener this season. Besiktas vice-president Emre Kocadag admits they were also keen...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missed Arsenal's Premier League loss at Brentford due to coronavirus

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missed Arsenal's 2-0 defeat at Brentford after returning positive coronavirus tests, the club have confirmed. Aubameyang could be available for Arsenal's Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, after a bout of coronavirus saw the striker miss the Gunners' opening Premier League defeat.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Chelsea to unleash Lukaku on underachieving Arsenal

London (AFP) – Arsenal’s miserable start to the Premier League season could get even worse as Chelsea unleash record signing Romelu Lukaku for his debut on Sunday, while Liverpool and Manchester United look to build on a promising start to their title challenge. Lukaku has returned to Stamford Bridge, seven...
NBC Sports

Arteta on Arsenal landing Odegaard; Aubameyang, Lacazette updates

Arsenal has got its man, signing Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a permanent deal for a reported $41 million. The Gunners will not have Odegaard for Sunday’s tilt with Chelsea, but Mikel Arteta will be thrilled to have the string-pulling Norwegian, especially after the absence of a playmaker was fully felt in a season-opening upset at Brentford.
Premier League90min.com

Patrick Vieira 'not surprised' Arsenal lost against Brentford

Arsenal legend and Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has admitted he was not surprised that the Gunners were beaten by Brentford in the opening game of the Premier League season last weekend. The Bees, playing in the top flight for the first time since 1947, won 2-0 thanks to goals...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Martin Odegaard could have the same impact at Arsenal that what Mesut Ozil brought in 2013

Arsenal need a new spark, an external signing to click them into gear. While Martin Odegaard isn't exactly a new face, he could be the man to change their fortunes. The Gunners were in a similar spot of bother eight years ago, when they were involved in a top-four battle and nothing more, miles away from the Premier League summit and in the midst of a eight-year trophy drought.
UEFANBC Sports

Arsenal vs. Chelsea: team news, injuries, prediction, odds

Two of the big six’s fierce London derby rivals meet this weekend when Arsenal and Chelsea bring very different opening weekend results to the Emirates Stadium (Watch at 11:30am ET Sunday on NBCSN and live stream online at NBCSports.com). Arsenal struggled and labored in a 2-0 loss to newly-promoted Brentford...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Ex-Arsenal defender Luiz pulls out of Adana Demirspor move

Former Arsenal defender David Luiz has pulled out of a move to Adana Demirspor. Luiz has chosen to decline the offer from Adana Demirspor, having been in talks with the Turks for several weeks, reports TMW. The Brazilian veteran remains a free agent after coming off contract at Arsenal this...
UEFAYardbarker

Former Juventus star collects his 44th title with Olympic gold medal

Despite reaching the age of 38, Dani Alves is still enjoying his favorite hobby of collecting silverware all around the world. The former Juventus right-back captained the Brazilian Olympic team in Tokyo, and led his side towards their second gold medal in a row. The Selecao met Spain in the...
Soccerchatsports.com

CARABAO CUP ROUND-UP: Rhian Brewster FINALLY breaks his Sheffield United duck after 313 DAYS with the Blades as he nets winner against Carlisle while Forest Green and Morecambe stun Championship opposition in the first round

Rhian Brewster finally broke his Sheffield United duck as the Blades advanced to the second round of the Carabao Cup following a 1-0 victory over Carlisle. Brewster's first goal for the club since his transfer from Liverpool last summer separated the two teams, giving Slavisa Jokanovic his first win as manager.

Comments / 0

Community Policy