Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four Review

By Dave Ozzy
thexboxhub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCard games are my catnip. Particularly deckbuilders, with the two sub-games meshing awesomely into one: the nerdy optimisation of a deck, and then the card game proper. I love watching my best laid plans chugging into action, overpowering enemies with the cards I’ve gained. The complete lack of twitchy gameplay also means I can shut that part of me down, and just get lost in the intellectual gubbins. A deckbuilder can be the shoddiest, roughest little card game in town, and I’d probably still love it.

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reviewer#Shards#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Dlc#Diablo#Vfx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Card Game
Related
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Styx: Shards of Darkness System Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit) Processor: AMD FX-6300 (3,5GHz) / Intel i5-2500 (3,3GHz) Graphics: 1 GB, DirectX 11, AMD Radeon R7 260X / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560. Additional Notes: INTERNET CONNECTION REQUIRED FOR THE ONLINE GAME. OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz / AMD FX-8320. Graphics: AMD Radeon...
Video GamesGamespot

Apex Legends Heirlooms: What They Are, How To Get Shards, And More

Heirlooms in Apex Legends are special melee cosmetic items that can be equipped to unlock unique melee attacks and inspection animations. These cosmetics are extremely rare--and expensive, too--though they can be easier to acquire for a limited time when they're first added to the game. Here is a complete guide to which Legends have heirlooms, how to acquire them, and what they actually do.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Procedurally generated card collector Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four claims a home on Xbox and Switch

After first launching on PC back in February 2021, Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four now brings its procedurally generated card collecting options to Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Available to purchase and download right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four drops in via the Headup Games and Elder Games teams to provide players with the opportunity to find themselves taking control of a dark wizard – a guy who has messed up slightly by unleashing The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse onto the world.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Exclusive interview with Skyhook Games as they cut in with Lawn Mowing Simulator

Honestly, we were pretty amazed by the reception Lawn Mowing Simulator gathered up at its first announcement. In fact, out of all the sims that we’ve seen make a move to Xbox, this is the one that managed to build its own hype. So when we were given the opportunity to have a little chat with Skyhook Games, in hope of finding out more about the lawn mowing hype, we couldn’t turn down the opportunity.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Zoffice Review

In June 2021, a game named Peepaw’s Farm was rolled on to the Xbox Store by a developer called Ikon Studios. We reviewed it with a tut and eyeroll, as it was no more than twenty minutes of play, all in, even accounting for multiple playthroughs. Our keyword was probably ‘shamelessness’. It was a herdy-gerdy that you put £4.19 into, turned the crank, and out pumped 1000G.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Orbals Review

Ever since Marble Madness rolled out onto the gaming scene all those decades ago, the humble ball rolling puzzle platformer has had a place in the hearts of many. Yet while new ideas have been tacked on over the years through the likes of Kula World, Marble Blast Ultra and the Super Monkey Ball offerings, the basics have fundamentally stayed the same.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls Review

If you’re a parent of a young PAW Patrol fan, you will know that PAW Patrol: The Movie (rather than the game) is a bit of a glow-up. Previous PAW Patrol movies have been TV episodes, stretched to thirty minutes or so, and – man – were they a struggle to watch at the cinema. In an attempt to make the trip worthwhile, they were padded with episodes for other shows, so you were effectively handing over cash to watch a series of adverts. But PAW Patrol: The Movie is a proper movie with actual money spent on things like visual effects, a new look for the pups, and voice actors you might recognise.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Exclusive interview – Shining light on Moonglow Bay with Bunnyhug Games

The second we heard of Moonglow Bay, we knew we just had to know more. Perhaps it was the visual artstyle, or maybe it was the overall premise. In fact, it may just have been the chance to take in a little bit of fishing whilst getting on with life. Whatever it was though, Moonglow seemingly oozes quality. Thankfully the team at Bunnyhug Games were up for a bit of a chat, happily divulging more info prior to Moonglow Bay releasing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Game Pass soon.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

August’s Xbox Games With Gold free titles switch up

We think August 2021 may well be the best month for Xbox Games With Gold freebies for a good old while. With Darksiders III and Lost Planet 3 both having already been stripped of their price tags for the month, it’s now time for 2 new titles to emerge with the free love attached. It just so happens that one of those is the utterly brilliant Yooka-Laylee.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Looking Back to 1986 with Bubble Bobble – Forever Bursting Bubbles

Bubble Bobble, Puzzle Bobble, Bust-A-Move. All feature the cute little dragon duo Bub and Bob, but it can get a little confusing as to exactly what the difference is between each game. Here we’re going to focus on where it all started, when Bubble Bobble hit arcades around the world back in 1986 – a staggering 35 years ago.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Destiny 2' Guide: How To Get Legendary Shards Quickly

Legendary shards are essential for upgrading gear and purchasing certain items from different vendors in “Destiny 2.” They’re also used to buy rare materials like Enhancement Prisms and Ascendant Shards, making them very valuable. While Legendary Shards are more common than their rarer counterparts, it doesn’t mean that collecting them...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition Review

Judge me however you like, but I love Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure. Admittedly not quite enough to allow it to trouble the 2021 leaders which will be challenging for Game of the Year honours, but as a way of escaping the stresses of life when you need some frantic fun in your life, with a game that will happily let you jump in and out at will, it really does do the job.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The highly detailed RiMS Racing races onto Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC

Initial details and features of RiMS Racing were first unveiled back in April of this year, but since then the NACON and Raceward Studios teams have happily divulged a whole host of info. Now though it’s time for players to begin to understand just how detailed RiMS Racing is for themselves, as it races onto Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Space out with the new Dying Light Astronaut Bundle

We’re right on the verge of Staying Human with Dying Light 2, but once again we find Techland continuing to support the game that originally built the hype, as they push out a space-themed Astronaut Bundle for the greatest zombie title that has ever been created – Dying Light. Available...
Retailheypoorplayer.com

Smashroom Review (Switch)

Smashroom Review: A Tale of One Fungi (Get It?) Sometimes you play a lovely little platformer, and it’s relaxing and delightful. And sometimes you play a lovely little platformer that’s somehow fun and frustratingly difficult, and you almost, almost hurl your controller through your television. Smashroom, from Jonathon Calsolaro, is one of the latter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy