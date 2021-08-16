Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four Review

The second we heard of Moonglow Bay, we knew we just had to know more. Perhaps it was the visual artstyle, or maybe it was the overall premise. In fact, it may just have been the chance to take in a little bit of fishing whilst getting on with life. Whatever it was though, Moonglow seemingly oozes quality. Thankfully the team at Bunnyhug Games were up for a bit of a chat, happily divulging more info prior to Moonglow Bay releasing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Game Pass soon.