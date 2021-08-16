Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four Review
Card games are my catnip. Particularly deckbuilders, with the two sub-games meshing awesomely into one: the nerdy optimisation of a deck, and then the card game proper. I love watching my best laid plans chugging into action, overpowering enemies with the cards I’ve gained. The complete lack of twitchy gameplay also means I can shut that part of me down, and just get lost in the intellectual gubbins. A deckbuilder can be the shoddiest, roughest little card game in town, and I’d probably still love it.www.thexboxhub.com
Comments / 0