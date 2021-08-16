Gold Star family shares cost of war

Johanna Johnson and Jeff Whitney make up the husband and wife team of Whitney Painting, LLC. Balancing two stories up on a ladder doesn't faze them. Nothing does anymore.

Their son, Lance Cpl. Larry Johnson was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. One of two Scrantonians killed in the 20-year war.

Jeff and Johanna tried to avoid coverage of the country's fall to the Taliban, but they have reached out to some of the Marines their son served with.

"I know how I feel, and I couldn't even imagine how they feel," Jeff said.

Jeff says many of those Marines disagree with him over whether the U.S. should have gone into Afghanistan in the first place.

"I said this once before, and I'll say it again: I don't think we had any business over there. I think they should fight their own battles."

Nothing now could change their reality, and they say nothing can change Lance Cpl. Johnson's legacy.

"He's definitely a hero. He'll never be forgotten as long as I am alive."

That is black and white to Jeff and Johanna. The future of the war that killed their son now falls in the gray.

"I personally feel it's not going to stop. I don't think this is the end of it; I really don't. I have mixed feelings on it, but I don't feel it's going to end, just because of what has happened through all of the years."

But they'll continue on just as they have for 12 years, never having an easy answer.

"A lot of things are going through my mind. I really don't know what to think," Jeff added.

The Johnson family does things throughout the year to remember and honor Larry, including passing out stickers with his name on them. Jeff had a pile of them on Monday in the truck he has for his painting business.