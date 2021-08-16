Cancel
Public Safety

PG&E denies flying the drone that halted fight of Dixie Fire

By Matthew Renda
Courthouse News Service
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CN) — Pacific Gas and Electric denied it was responsible for operating a drone that may have let the Dixie Fire grow out of control at a pivotal time, according to court documents filed Monday. Responding to an order by U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup, California’s largest utility said...

Plumas County, CAKCRA.com

Dixie Fire: More evacuations ordered after 'explosive fire growth'

Increased fire activity Tuesday from California's largest wildfire has forced evacuations for many communities located to the north and east of Lake Almanor in Plumas County, officials said. For those to the east of Lake Almanor, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office said residents there should evacuate south, toward Quincy to...
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

Newsom declares state of emergency as Dixie, Tamarack, Fly fires spread

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California’s wildfire season rages on and firefighters continue to battle multiple blazes, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Alpine, Butte, Lassen and Plumas counties. The proclamation is in response to the Dixie, Tamarack and Fly fires, which collectively have burned more than 249,000...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
California StateSacramento Bee

Wildfire updates: Northern California winds a concern for crews fighting Dixie Fire

Crews fighting the massive Dixie Fire in Northern California are bracing for winds that could increase fire activity, even as the fire’s spread has moderated. The Dixie Fire, burning mostly in Butte, Plumas and Lassen counties, has charred 714,219 acres, or about 1,116 square miles, and although its overnight growth was modest, adding only 14,000 acres to its total, fire officials say incoming winds could reactivate fire activity. Containment has held at 35%.
Plumas County, CASan Francisco Chronicle

PG&E inspected power lines two weeks before the Fly Fire started in Plumas County

PG&E crews inspected company equipment and vegetation near the site where the Fly Fire in the Sierra Nevada began in late July, but never made note of a white fir that later toppled onto utility lines, possibly igniting the blaze that merged with the Dixie Fire to become the second-largest wildfire in California history, papers filed in federal court showed Monday.
California StateSilicon Valley

PG&E scrutiny builds on two fronts as Northern California wildfires burn

California regulators are threatening to escalate enforcement action against utility giant PG&E Corp. for safety lapses at the same time as a federal judge is probing the company’s role in starting the second biggest-wildfire in the state’s history. California Public Utilities Commission President Marybel Batjer said she’s asking the agency’s...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

PG&E Says Power Shutoffs Likely This Week Due To Dixie Fire, High Winds

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Pacific Gas and Electric said it may shut off power in several communities near the Dixie Fire in the coming days. The utility said it is considering implementing Public Safety Power Shutoffs as early as Tuesday in 16 counties, including several in and around the Sacramento Region. Shutoffs are also possible Wednesday. Those counties are Butte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Napa, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba. The following list is how many customers are expected to be impacted by Tuesday and Wednesday’s potential shutoffs. The numbers in parentheses reflect how many customers rely on power for medical or independent living needs. Butte: 13,849 (1,366) Glenn: 17 (2) Humboldt: 643 (13) Lake: 2,727 (184) Lassen: 65 (7) Mendocino: 239 (15) Napa: 1,804 (87) Plumas: 778 (27) Shasta: 14,027 (1,239) Sierra: 1,035 (30) Solano: 71 (3) Sonoma: 106 (1) Tehama: 2,856 (219) Trinity: 426 (21) Yolo: 100 (4) Yuba: 531 (49) PG&E says it is concerned about strong northerly winds that are expected to increase from Tuesday night until mid-day Wednesday. The utility says this will increase the fire danger overnight As of Sunday night, the Dixie Fire continued to grow closer to 600,000 acres burned. It was still just 31% contained.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Judge Orders PG&E To Provide Information On Its Role In Sparking Dixie, Fly Fires

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A federal judge has given Pacific Gas and Electric until August 16 to explain its role in starting the Dixie and Fly fires. In an order issued Friday, the judge asked for more information about trees that fell on the utility’s power lines where the fires started. Last month, PG&E said a troubleman reported on the morning of July 13 seeing what looked like a blown fuse at some equipment at the Bucks Creek 1101 12kV line after an outage at the Cresta Dam off Highway 70. The troubleman wasn’t able to reach the pole until early that afternoon....
Congress & CourtsMercury News

Judge demands PG&E explain potential role in start of Dixie Fire

A federal judge is demanding PG&E explain its role in the Dixie Fire, as the three-week-old blaze slowed Saturday but continued to threaten small towns and closed in on becoming the state’s second largest fire in history. The cause of the massive blaze remains unknown, but U.S. District Judge William...
Sacramento County, CAFox40

Skies clear, allowing aircraft to help fight Dixie Fire

The Dixie Fire has now burned 482,047 acres and is 22% contained. More than 16,000 structures are threatened, 873 have been destroyed and 61 have been damaged. Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures in the zone of the largest single wildfire in California history cleared Monday from scenic Northern California forestlands, allowing firefighting aircraft to rejoin the battle to contain the massive Dixie Fire.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Editorial: Why the Dixie Fire should be the end of PG&E as we know it

More catastrophic wildfires and other consequences of an overheated planet are already baked into our present and future, according to a new U.N. report, but we still have time to limit the damage with decisive measures. In California, one such precaution should be wholesale reform of a utility that can’t be counted on to stop setting fire to wildlands that are that much readier to burn.
California StateMother Jones

Did a PG&E Power Line Spark the Second-Largest Fire in California History?

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On Sunday, the Dixie Fire, a three-week-old blaze that has ravaged more than 463,000 acres and forced thousands of people from their homes, became the second-largest fire in California history. Eight people have been reported missing so far, and the mountain town of Greenville has been mostly destroyed.
California Statedronedj.com

Judge questions drone’s role as Dixie Fire grows to second-largest in California’s history

Dixie Fire, which first ignited around July 13, is now considered the second-largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. It has so far burned close to 490,000 acres and is only 21% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, aka Cal Fire. This has prompted a judge to order an investigation into a drone that appeared over the blaze on the day of ignition, forcing Cal Fire to end air operations prematurely.
Plumas County, CAactionnewsnow.com

PG&E restores power for areas affected by Dixie Fire

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Power has been restored to the area of Bucks Lake, according to PG&E. PG&E repaired its electric infrastructure damaged in the Dixie Fire. Power was restored for over 300 customers at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday after crews energized the lines. Before restoring power crews had...

