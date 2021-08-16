PG&E denies flying the drone that halted fight of Dixie Fire

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Pacific Gas and Electric said it may shut off power in several communities near the Dixie Fire in the coming days. The utility said it is considering implementing Public Safety Power Shutoffs as early as Tuesday in 16 counties, including several in and around the Sacramento Region. Shutoffs are also possible Wednesday. Those counties are Butte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Napa, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba. The following list is how many customers are expected to be impacted by Tuesday and Wednesday’s potential shutoffs. The numbers in parentheses reflect how many customers rely on power for medical or independent living needs. Butte: 13,849 (1,366) Glenn: 17 (2) Humboldt: 643 (13) Lake: 2,727 (184) Lassen: 65 (7) Mendocino: 239 (15) Napa: 1,804 (87) Plumas: 778 (27) Shasta: 14,027 (1,239) Sierra: 1,035 (30) Solano: 71 (3) Sonoma: 106 (1) Tehama: 2,856 (219) Trinity: 426 (21) Yolo: 100 (4) Yuba: 531 (49) PG&E says it is concerned about strong northerly winds that are expected to increase from Tuesday night until mid-day Wednesday. The utility says this will increase the fire danger overnight As of Sunday night, the Dixie Fire continued to grow closer to 600,000 acres burned. It was still just 31% contained.