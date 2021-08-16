Cancel
East Ridge, TN

Aug. 13 Police Briefs

By Dick Cook
eastridgenewsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along reports” provided by the administration. 21-011480- 6710 Ringgold Road (Best Western)- Vehicle Burglary- The complainant called to advise an unknown suspect broke into her 2016 Jeep Cherokee sometime between 2030 on August 10th and 0630 on August 11, 2021. The victim stated a blue Swiss bag with clothing and personal items were removed from her rear storage area. She also reported a plastic bag of food items was missing too. Entry was through a rear passenger window. Police also spoke with the hotel manager on duty who advised the security camera footage could be reviewed when a certain employee returned to work.

East Ridge, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
East Ridge, TN
