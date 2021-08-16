Uh oh, anonymous gossip app Yik Yak has returned from the dead
The social media app Yik Yak has returned from the dead, four years after it shut down. The service was controversial because it allowed users to anonymously broadcast short messages to other users within a 5-mile radius of their location. Yik Yak was promoted heavily on college campuses; the service was initially geofenced so it only worked at universities. Understandably, things got out of hand and the app gained a toxic reputation for being rife with bullying and harassment.www.inputmag.com
