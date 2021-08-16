Uh oh, anonymous gossip app Yik Yak has returned from the dead

NPR reports that some users have discovered a way to access locked accounts by purchasing a new Quest headset. If you’ve ever had to deal with the issue of a locked Facebook account, then you know that it can be a bit of a struggle to get immediate help to get your account back. In most cases, it can take several weeks for any type of resolution. It’s not that Facebook doesn’t care, they just don’t offer phone support at this time. Instead, the company uses an automated process that features numerous identification steps, which can delay results anywhere from several days to entire weeks.