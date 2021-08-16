Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Uh oh, anonymous gossip app Yik Yak has returned from the dead

By Tom Maxwell
inputmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe social media app Yik Yak has returned from the dead, four years after it shut down. The service was controversial because it allowed users to anonymously broadcast short messages to other users within a 5-mile radius of their location. Yik Yak was promoted heavily on college campuses; the service was initially geofenced so it only worked at universities. Understandably, things got out of hand and the app gained a toxic reputation for being rife with bullying and harassment.

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
InternetMIT Technology Review

She risked everything to expose Facebook. Now she’s telling her story.

The world first learned of Sophie Zhang in September 2020, when BuzzFeed News obtained and published highlights from an abridged version of her nearly 8,000-word exit memo from Facebook. Before she was fired, Zhang was officially employed as a low-level data scientist at the company. But she had become consumed...
InternetPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Zuckerberg Keeps Mum on How Many Facebook Users Engaged With COVID-19 Disinfo

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg declined to reveal how many users engaged with posts that contained false information about the coronavirus in a Wednesday interview with Gayle King. Zuckerberg claimed the social network had removed 18 million posts that contained false information about COVID-19 but declined to share how many of the site’s nearly three billion users liked or shared the information.
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

Watch out for these Facebook scams, users warned

Cybercriminals and online scammers have begun setting up fake Facebook Pages for banks and other financial institutions in an effort to steal user credentials and other personal information. According to a new blog post from the cybersecurity firm Cyren, one of the company's security researchers recently discovered a fake Facebook...
Cell Phoneswyso.org

Yik Yak, The Anonymous App That Tested Free Speech, Is Back

After a four-year break, Yik Yak, the once-popular anonymous messaging app blamed for cyberbullying and hate speech, is back. This time, the new owners are promising to take a stronger stance against abuse. The new owners purchased the rights to redevelop the location-based app from its original maker in February,...
Technologyvrscout.com

Facebook Users Buying The Quest To Unlock Banned Accounts

NPR reports that some users have discovered a way to access locked accounts by purchasing a new Quest headset. If you’ve ever had to deal with the issue of a locked Facebook account, then you know that it can be a bit of a struggle to get immediate help to get your account back. In most cases, it can take several weeks for any type of resolution. It’s not that Facebook doesn’t care, they just don’t offer phone support at this time. Instead, the company uses an automated process that features numerous identification steps, which can delay results anywhere from several days to entire weeks.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheWrap

Yik Yak Is Back and Millennials Are Stoked – But Terrified for the Internet

After a four-year hiatus, Yik Yak has returned, and no one was ready for that plot twist. But just because they weren’t ready doesn’t mean they aren’t living for it. A quick refresher: Yik Yak was a bit of a meteor app, coming in hot in 2013 and fading out as quickly as it came. It was similar to Twitter, with users posting short thoughts with limited characters, except that it was wholly anonymous. It was also location-based, meaning users only saw content from other users within a certain radius. In reality, Yik Yak was a staple of the college experience for a good chunk of millennials.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Local social media app Yik Yak returns to App Store

Yik Yak, an anonymous social media app that first launched in 2013, returned to the App Store after a four-year break, the company announced in a tweet Monday. Announced in a post to Yik Yak's official Twitter account, the App Store return is currently limited to iPhone users in the U.S., though the company promises to expand availability to other devices and countries.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

Yik Yak Is Back, but the Anonymous App Is Only for iPhone

Yik Yak left the App Store back in 2017, and things have been quiet on the anonymous local message board app since. However, Yik Yak has found itself back on the iOS App Store in the US, allowing users to hop on there and anonymously complain about everything around them.
Cell PhonesPosted by
InsideHook

Yik Yak Is Back, For Better and Mostly Worse

After a four-year break, the controversial app known as Yik Yak is back and available for download in the App Store. Yesterday the official Twitter account for the app announced its return, noting the app is only available on U.S. iPhones, though more countries and devices will be added soon.
Cell Phonesinfosecurity-magazine.com

Yik Yak Returns

An app that allows users within a 5-mile radius to communicate anonymously has been relaunched four years after it shut down. Yik Yak was first launched in 2013 and quickly became the ninth most downloaded social media app in the United States, reaching 1.8 million downloads by September 2014. Created...
Cell PhonesRefinery29

Why Is Everyone Talking About Yik Yak Again?

On Monday, the internet began buzzing with news that Yik Yak, the infamous anonymous post app from the early 2010s, was once again available for download in Apple's App Store. Four years after it shut down, Yik Yak is, in fact, back (but currently only for iPhone users across the U.S.) And nostalgic millennials are already bemoaning and celebrating its return.
InternetPosted by
Vice

Yik Yak, Famous for Cyberbullying and Racism, Makes Comeback No One Asked For

Four years ago Yik Yak, an anonymous, location-based message board app, shut down. Today it's back. I am unsure who asked for this. Anonymous message boards and forums have been a perennial part of internet culture since its inception, when people more often used usernames to identify themselves online rather than their real name. As a people, we now have a treasure trove of information about the pitfalls of unrestricted anonymity. Evidence of those pitfalls include instances as minor as the anonymous message board at my college where fellow students called each other sluts on a daily basis, up to and including the ur-conspiracy theory of QAnon.
InternetRiverside Press Enterprise

Facebook says it has removed misinformation ‘superspreaders’

Facebook Inc said it removed over three dozen pages spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, after the White House called on social media firms to tighten controls on pandemic-related facts shared on their platforms. Companies like YouTube, Twitter and Google have come under fire from the Biden administration for the alarming...
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

Anonymous messaging app Yik Yak resurrected

Once controversial social media app Yik Yak relaunched for iOS devices in the US four years after shutting, with the brand’s new owners poised to expand availability to a greater number devices and locations. The company heralded its return on Twitter, having revived its profile on the social media platform...
Cell Phonestechxplore.com

Yik Yak, anonymous messaging app shut down four years ago, is back

Remember Yik Yak? The controversial anonymous messaging app is back. On Monday, a tweet from the verified Twitter account for Yik Yak confirmed its return to the iPhone in the U.S., with availability in more countries and on more devices soon. The anonymous messaging app allows users to connect with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy