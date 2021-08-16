Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Tyron Woodley’s purse for Jake Paul fight confirmed as ‘career-high’ with UFC ace set for ‘multi-million dollar’ payday

By Chisanga Malata
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

TYRON WOODLEY is set to pocket the biggest payday of his combat sports career for his showdown with Jake Paul.

The former UFC welterweight champion will throw down with the younger Paul brother in a boxing match a week on Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Csy4_0bTP1gkc00
Tyron Woodley will lock horns with Jake Paul a week on Monday Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hl8ml_0bTP1gkc00
And The Chosen One's clash with Paul will land him the biggest payday of his career Credit: Getty

Woodley's clash with the social media star turned boxer will mark his professional boxing debut, which Showtime chief Stephen Espinoza claims will see The Chosen One take home a 'career-high' purse.

He told MMA Fighting: “I think there are some people out there who dismissed Tyron’s claim as something for marketing.

"That wasn’t said, Tyron didn’t make that comment to market the event. That doesn’t sell pay-per-views.

"He made that comment because it’s true. I’ve talked to him about it, I’ve talked to Malki [Kawa] about it and they all confirmed it is a career-high payday.

"He is getting a guarantee that is more than he’s ever made before. That does say something.

"It says something about the business model that Jake has and it says something about sort of the business model of boxing versus MMA where there’s more of a tradition of the fighters taking home the lion’s share of the money.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Woodley is champing at the bit to get his hands on Paul and has vowed to viciously KO the 24-year-old.

He said: "You will visualize Jake Paul getting his head knocked smooth off his neck.

"Sometimes you talk yourself into a situation that you can’t back yourself out of … my mom used to say, ‘Your mouth wrote a check that your ass can’t cash.’ That’s exactly what happened.

"Now, you got a motherfer that’s going to fight you like you ain’t never been fought before.

"Ain’t no sparring you can do to mothef***ing get ready for it."

"Ain’t no meditation. Ain’t no kumbaya. Ain’t no mama say, mama sa mama coosa.

It is a career-high payday.

"Ain’t s**t you can do. You getting your ass beat. I’m pumped up about it."

Former Disney star Paul is currently 3-0 as a pro boxer having registered stoppage wins over AnEson Gib, Nate Robinson and Woodley's good friend Ben Askren.

And The Problem Child has vowed to add Woodley's name to his victim list in devastating fashion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367sIF_0bTP1gkc00
How Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley compare ahead of their boxing match

He said: "Tyron’s a seasoned striker who has fought the best MMA fighters in the world but will be dropped by a Disney teen star in 2 rounds."

"Maybe this time Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex.

"Influencer vs MMA….let’s get it on. It’s Showtime."

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
255K+
Followers
28K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Robinson
Person
Dana White
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Stephen Espinoza
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Payday#Combat#Multi Million Dollar#Showtime#The Chosen One#Ts Cs#The Problem Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mike Tyson Has Some Advice For His Son Who Wants To Fight Jake Paul

Mike Tyson’s son wants in on the fight game. More specifically, he wants to fight Jake Paul. Some fathers might enjoy watching their sons follow in their footsteps, but let the record show, the former Heavyweight Champion Of The World is not one of those dads. He wants no part of his son Amir boxing and in fact, has some advice for what he should do instead.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul will be on PEDs for Tyron Woodley boxing match, says Firas Zahabi

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will be on PEDs for the upcoming Tyron Woodley boxing match, says renowned MMA trainer Firas Zahabi. Zahabi, the head coach at Tristar Gym, recently spoke to fight fans in a YouTube Q&A session and he was asked what he thinks about the upcoming Paul vs. Woodley boxing match, which is set to take place on August 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. According to Zahabi, it is an intriguing fight, but the one thing he thinks will play the biggest factor out of everything is that Zahabi believes that Paul will be on PEDs for the fight against Woodley.
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Coach: Jake Paul Will Be On PEDs For Tyron Woodley Fight

One recognized MMA head coach is of the belief that Jake Paul will be on the juice for his boxing match with Tyron Woodley. On Aug. 29, Paul and Woodley will throw leather inside the boxing ring. The action will emanate from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This means Paul will have the hometown advantage. He also has an edge in pro boxing experience with three bouts and three wins. Woodley hasn’t competed as a professional boxer before.
UFCMMA Fighting

Showtime releases new promo video for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match

Showtime revealed its new promotional video ahead of the boxing showdown between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. The YouTube star and former UFC welterweight champion will headline on Aug. 29 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The event will air exclusively on Showtime PPV. Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza...
Combat SportsCNET

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Start time, how to watch, how much it costs

Jake Paul is fighting Tyron Woodley this month. It's been a big year for the Paul brothers. Back in June, Logan Paul fought boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr., in what was hardly the fight of the century. Now, on Aug. 29, Jake Paul will fight mixed martial artist Tyron Woodley. And if you need a bizarro reason to watch, the loser has to get a tattoo proclaiming their love for the fight's winner. What in the name of Mike Tyson's face tattoo is even going on here? We'll explain.
Combat SportsBleacher Report

Jake Paul Says Tyron Woodley Training with Floyd Mayweather Is 'a Disadvantage'

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has experience fighting a Paul brother, and he's hoping to offer Tyron Woodley some tips ahead of his fight against Jake Paul. The boxing legend, who fought Logan Paul in an exhibition in June, has been training with Woodley ahead of the Aug. 29 pay-per-view. Jake Paul says he's not intimidated by Mayweather's presence, calling it a "disadvantage" for Woodley:
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Lower Paycheck’ For Woodley Revealed

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul is set to face Tyron Woodley in his upcoming bout. Paul claimed that he turned down a higher purse for his fight with Woodley in order to let the fighters on his undercard could earn career-high pay-days. Jake Paul talks about Tyron Woodley bout. The YouTube...
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Gegard Mousasi doesn’t like Tyron Woodley’s chances against Jake Paul: ‘100 percent, it’s not going to go well for him’

Jake Paul, Gegard Mousasi, Tyron Woodley, Strikeforce, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Bellator MMA, Ben Askren, Scott Coker, John Salter. Bellator 264 will be a homecoming of sorts for Gegard Mousasi. Back in his days as Strikeforce light heavyweight champion, Mousasi fought multiple times on events aired by Bellator’s new broadcast partner,...
Cleveland, OHmmanews.com

Mousasi Is 100 Percent Certain Paul Fight Won’t Go Woodley’s Way

Bellator Middleweight Champion Gegard Mousasi isn’t sold on Tyron Woodley‘s chances against Jake Paul. On Aug. 29, Paul and Woodley will collide inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be an eight-round cruiserweight pro boxing match. It’ll be Woodley’s first pro boxing match and Paul’s third. There...

Comments / 0

Community Policy