Is Christina Haack Engaged To Beau Josh Hall? 'Flip Or Flop' Star Reportedly Shares & Deletes Photo Showing Possible Engagement Ring

Reality TV superstar Christina Haack might be engaged!

According to reports, Haack — who has been enjoying her summer of love with beau Josh Hall — posted, then quickly deleted, a photo showing a possible engagement ring on that finger.

Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

The 38-year-old blonde beauty replaced the original photo with the ring with a similar photo showing no ring, TMZ reported. “Boat day with friends, my man and his pretty mama. ❤️ ☀️,” she captioned the new pic sans the rock.

The HGTV star appears to be sipping on some champagne in the sweet snap, leaving many to think she is celebrating something. To add fuel to the fire, she turned off commenting on the post, seemingly so that no one could call her out on the photo swap.

Haack’s relationship with Hall was confirmed in July, a month after her divorce from ex Ant Anstead was finalized. A source spilled that the duo had “been dating for the last few months.”

Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

The Christina on the Coast star and Anstead — who share 1-year-old son Hudson — called it quits last year. Anstead has also moved on and is dating actress Renée Zellweger. Haack also shares Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with her Flip or Flop costar and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa,

The blonde bombshell recently gushed over her new relationship with Hall and slammed social media trolls who talk negatively about her online.

“Summer nights with my number 1️⃣. ❤️,” she captioned a loved-up selfie of the two via Instagram on Tuesday, August 3, before slamming her haters. “I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don’t want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people.”

She insisted that people need to focus on making necessary changes in their own lives and not waste their time worrying about others'. “They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s**t,” she continued. “Judgment is like a mirror — what we dislike in others is what we dislike in ourself.”

Haack continued her rant, saying “people who spew hatred” tend to always be “the ones who have the most self hatred and the ones who truly need healing and self love.”

Source: MEGA

“Life is short,” she concluded her post, telling her followers to “do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that’s Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers. ✌🏼."