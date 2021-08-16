Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Is Christina Haack Engaged To Beau Josh Hall? 'Flip Or Flop' Star Reportedly Shares & Deletes Photo Showing Possible Engagement Ring

By Donny Meacham
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pp8j_0bTP1TE300

Reality TV superstar Christina Haack might be engaged!

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, Haack — who has been enjoying her summer of love with beau Josh Hall — posted, then quickly deleted, a photo showing a possible engagement ring on that finger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHHEy_0bTP1TE300
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

The 38-year-old blonde beauty replaced the original photo with the ring with a similar photo showing no ring, TMZ reported. “Boat day with friends, my man and his pretty mama. ❤️ ☀️,” she captioned the new pic sans the rock.

The HGTV star appears to be sipping on some champagne in the sweet snap, leaving many to think she is celebrating something. To add fuel to the fire, she turned off commenting on the post, seemingly so that no one could call her out on the photo swap.

Haack’s relationship with Hall was confirmed in July, a month after her divorce from ex Ant Anstead was finalized. A source spilled that the duo had “been dating for the last few months.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuGXB_0bTP1TE300
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

The Christina on the Coast star and Anstead — who share 1-year-old son Hudson — called it quits last year. Anstead has also moved on and is dating actress Renée Zellweger. Haack also shares Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with her Flip or Flop costar and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa,

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde bombshell recently gushed over her new relationship with Hall and slammed social media trolls who talk negatively about her online.

Article continues below advertisement

“Summer nights with my number 1️⃣. ❤️,” she captioned a loved-up selfie of the two via Instagram on Tuesday, August 3, before slamming her haters. “I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don’t want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people.”

She insisted that people need to focus on making necessary changes in their own lives and not waste their time worrying about others'. “They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s**t,” she continued. “Judgment is like a mirror — what we dislike in others is what we dislike in ourself.”

Haack continued her rant, saying “people who spew hatred” tend to always be “the ones who have the most self hatred and the ones who truly need healing and self love.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xq5q_0bTP1TE300
Source: MEGA

“Life is short,” she concluded her post, telling her followers to “do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that’s Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers. ✌🏼."

Comments / 0

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

8K+
Followers
770
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renée Zellweger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Flip Or Flop#Hgtv Star#Engagement Ring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Christina Haack Reveals 'Things Not Working out' Following Reported Argument With Tarek El Moussa

Christina Haack isn't taking on any shame for "things not working out" amid reported tension with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on the set of Flip or Flop. The HGTV star shared a photo with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall on Instagram Wednesday, calling him her "ride or die" at the start of a telling caption. Turning off the comments for her post, Haack assured fans that "no one knows what goes on behind closed doors."
RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Christina Haack's Daughter Picks Side After Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa Calls Her 'Washed-Up Loser' In Verbal Tirade

Christina Haack might have had a "hard week," but her daughter's support after a reported nasty feud with Tarek El Moussa is putting her in better spirits. The 38-year-old blonde bombshell seemingly acknowledged the rumors about her ex-husband's alleged verbal tirade -- in which he called her a "washed-up loser" in front of their Flip or Flop film crew.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Tarek El Moussa And Christina Haack Are Moving Forward After Tarek's Flip Or Flop Outburst

Former partners and current Flip or Flop co-hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack made headlines recently when it was alleged El Moussa had a bit of a meltdown on set. At the time, he reportedly said some choice things to Haack, including allegedly calling his ex a “washed up loser.” Now, however, it seems the two have returned to the set to begin filming once more after the HGTV star’s reported tirade.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Heather Rae Young Reminds Us There is Only Going to Be One Mrs El Moussa — and It's Not Christina (Exclusive)

"Her name is not Christina El Moussa... I'm going to be Heather El Moussa." Heather Rae Young doesn't think she'll double date with her fiancé's ex and her new man. When asked if she and Tarek had met Christina El Moussa's boyfriend Joshua Hall yet, the "Selling Sunset" star replied in the affirmative — but not before making a very important correction.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Is Christina Haack Engaged Again?

Christina Haack first began dating boyfriend Josh Hall earlier this year and broke news about their relationship in July. On Instagram, she wrote: "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit."
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ant Anstead Gave Fans A Peek At His Date Night Out With Renee Zellweger

While breakups are almost always difficult, there's added pressure when you're part of a celebrity couple. And, once said breakup does occur, people are then on the lookout to see when and how each member of the former couple moves on. HGTV star Ant Anstead surprised many fans when word surfaced that the master mechanic and host of the upcoming Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU Joyride, had started dating Oscar winner Renée Zellweger. Now, Anstead has given fans a peek at his date night with Zellweger.
countryliving.com

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa Have Returned to 'Flip or Flop' Set After His Huge Blowup

Looks like Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have put whatever massive awkwardness happened on the Flip or Flop set behind them, because they're once again filming the show. In the event that you're not fully caught up on your HGTV drama, Tarek—as People put it—"flipped out" at his ex on set a few weeks ago because he "didn't like the way she signaled to him that she and the crew were ready to film the next segment."
CelebritiesPopculture

Christina Haack Buys New $10 Million Mansion Amid Engagement Rumors

Christina Haack is beginning a new chapter of her life as the Flip or Flop star sparks engagement rumors with boyfriend Joshua Hall. The HGTV star just dropped $10.3 million on a palatial Orange County mansion, TMZ reports, closing the deal for the 6,084-square-foot Dana Point home on July 7. The home is tucked away in a gated community and features 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a movie theater, game room, and backyard with a panoramic view of the ocean.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Are Coparenting Son Hudson ‘Well’

Putting their son first! Christina Haack and Ant Anstead have been coparenting their 23-month-old son, Hudson, since their September 2020 split. “He’s still young so they just want to make sure he has as normal of an upbringing as possible,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the Flip or Flop alum, 38, and the Wheeler Dealers host, 42, both “legally have joint custody” of the toddler.

Comments / 0

Community Policy