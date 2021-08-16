Three Must-See, Early-Season, Under-the-Radar Big 12 Games

As we look forward to the upcoming Big 12 football season, several games immediately jump off the schedule games to watch. Mainstays such as Red River and Bedlam are of course circled, and HCS’ Derek Duke recently included several others in his list of six games that could host ESPN’s College Game Day. However, there are plenty of Big 12 games with the potential to be great that ESPN would never consider as a potential host for Game Day and that even Big 12 fans might overlook at first glance.