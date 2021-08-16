Cancel
‘The State Must Provide’ Is A Lesson On Inequality In Higher Ed, Past And Present

By Terry Gross
 4 days ago

Journalist Adam Harris explains how the higher education system has been built on an uneven foundation from the start — and how slavery, segregation and racism have stymied Black education. Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

