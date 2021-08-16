‘The State Must Provide’ Is A Lesson On Inequality In Higher Ed, Past And Present

Just before his untimely death on Thursday at age 72, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka took an important and principled stand in favor of workplace requirements for COVID-19 vaccines, noting that rules requiring shots would make work safer for everyone. The issue of whether to embrace mandates, though, has divided the labor movement, with some unions bucking Trumka’s advice and resisting mandates. As the labor movement mourns Trumka’s passing, hopefully his example will help steer unions toward quickly embracing policies that will, as Trumka said, mean a safer return to work and will put labor on the side of bringing this crisis to a faster end.