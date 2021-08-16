‘The State Must Provide’ Is A Lesson On Inequality In Higher Ed, Past And Present

Despite representing roughly 12% of the U.S. adult population, in biopharma, Black professionals account for just 7% of the total workforce and 3% of executive teams. Today, in an initiative designed to increase access to and awareness of the biopharma industry among Black talent and build a diverse talent pipeline, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) announced its collaboration with Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Howard University, Morgan State University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to launch Tomorrow’s Innovators—a multimillion-dollar strategic alliance to attract top HBCU-affiliated talent to the bio-pharma industry in the next five years.
