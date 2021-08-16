Beaumont CVB Scores Bid to Host Beep Baseball World Series in 2022

The National Beep Baseball World Series is coming to Beaumont in 2022. The National Beep Baseball Association (NBBA) is a sports organization for athletes who are blind or visually impaired that includes 37 teams throughout the United States, Taiwan, Canada, and the Dominican Republic. The world series is one of the most notable sporting events for the NBBA that gives all teams the opportunity to meet and compete. Although this is the first time Beaumont will host the event, this is not the first time Beaumont has had a team in the area. In the 1980s, the Beaumont Beepers were a part of the NBBA and played for a few years.