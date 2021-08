The Honolulu Little League team will be without two players in its pursuit of a Little League West regional title. A player on the Honolulu Little League team has tested positive for COVID-19, while another player on the team was unvaccinated. The played who tested positive for COVID-19, along with the unvaccinated player, will not be able to return for the rest of the tournament, which runs through Saturday. Meanwhile, the team’s vaccinated players will not have to miss any time.