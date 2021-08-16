Cancel
Goshen, IN

Closures approved for College Avenue, Garden Street

By JOHN KLINE THE GOSHEN NEWS
The Goshen News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIBTN_0bTOz9o000

GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved two temporary street closures during their meeting Monday afternoon.

First to be approved was a request by Phend & Brown for permission to close College Avenue between Lincolnway East/U.S. 33 and Oak Lane on Aug. 21 to allow for the installation of deep stormwater pipe crossings connected to the U.S. 33 and College Avenue intersection widening project.

It was noted that the closure will be reopened at the end of the day and access will be maintained to residential properties and businesses located within the closure area.

The request was approved unanimously.

GARDEN STREET

Also approved Monday was a request by David Gibbs, street commissioner for the city, for permission to close Garden Street on the city’s north side beginning Wednesday evening and continuing through Thursday evening as part of the city’s North Goshen Paving Project.

“There will be lane restrictions during the duration of the project, with Garden Street being a full closure on Wednesday night through Thursday due to full depth reconstruction,” Gibbs told the board. “We’ll be asking residents to avoid street parking during the duration of the project.”

Gibbs noted that message boards have been placed at several entry points to the neighborhood to inform residents of the upcoming work. He also noted that the department will be posting no parking signs in the areas where work is scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.

The requested street closure was approved unanimously.

MADISON/COLLEGE

Rounding out the approvals Monday was the selection of a contractor for the upcoming Madison Street and College Avenue reconstruction project.

On Aug. 9, the Goshen Engineering Department received proposals for the Madison Street and College Avenue reconstruction project.

A total of three companies submitted bids for the project. They included:

• Niblock Excavating with a bid of $585,735;

• Rieth-Riley with a bid of $698,556; and

• Milestone Contractors with a bid of $729,350.

It was recommended by the department that Niblock Excavating be awarded the project contract as the lowest responsive and responsible bidder.

The board’s members agreed, and the agreement with Niblock was approved unanimously.

BOIL ORDER

In other business, board members were notified that a boil order has been issued for East Goshen from Steury Avenue east to the city limits at 29th Street.

According to Kent Holdren, superintendent of water treatment and sewer collection for the city, his department received an alarm Monday indicating a significant drop in water pressure in the East Goshen area. He noted that the pressure drop was the result of a fire protection company doing fire flow tests on a factory in the area.

“Any time you drop the pressure below 20 PSI, we have to issue a boil order,” Holdren told the board. “We have information boards up in East Goshen up on 29th Street and Steury Avenue. So, the boil order is from Steury Avenue east to the city limits at 29th Street, and every side street in between.”

