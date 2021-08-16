Everything Mike Houston said after ECU’s Monday practice

East Carolina head coach Mike Houston spoke to the media on Monday as the Pirates opened their third and final week of preseason camp. Here’s everything he had to say. “Before we get started with the football stuff, I have an announcement to make. I got word last night that Bill Clark Homes - and of course everyone knows Bill and his family, Lance, Hunter and Heath - they have bought the remaining upper deck tickets for the home opener against the University of South Carolina. They purchased 6,000 tickets and they’re going to distribute those to our first-responders, our heroes here in the community, our local firemen, military, police, nurses, everybody that’s been so critical for the past year a and a half to the Greenville community. They’re going to invite them to that game. Just really appreciate the support of Bill and his family doing this. Obviously a major step up contribution to the athletic department and the football program, and it even further helps ensure that we’re going to have a full house on September 11. We’ve got some business to take care of before then, but certainly some exciting news. I told the kids before I came in here and they’re over the top excited about that. Just wanted to mention that before we get into practice.