Napa County, CA

Stevie Nicks Drops Out Of BottleRock Due To COVID-19 Concern

By KALW
kalw.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe singer made her announcement over Twitter last week, stating that, “rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us.” Despite being fully-vaccinated, she plans to err on the side of caution, and will not be performing for the rest of the year. Instead, BottleRock plans to replace Nicks’ headlining slot with country singer Chris Stapleton.

