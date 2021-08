ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills coaching staff and front office value special teams. They also value a player who can contribute to that unit. “We tell them, ‘hey if you don’t get that starting job, you better be in [special teams coordinator] Heath Farwell’s pocket and you need him telling us how much he needs you in the two or three phases’,” Beane said before Training Camp began back in late July. “That’s how you’re going to get a jersey on game day.”