Bills' Antonio Williams: Still out due to stinger
Williams missed Monday's practice due to a stinger suffered in Friday's preseason win over Detroit, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Sometimes players can return pretty quickly from stingers, so we'll see if Williams can get back to practice ahead of this week's preseason game against the Bears. With Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Matt Breida seemingly locks to make the team, Williams may need to show something special on the field with time running short in order for the Bills to give him roster consideration.www.cbssports.com
