Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills' Antonio Williams: Still out due to stinger

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Williams missed Monday's practice due to a stinger suffered in Friday's preseason win over Detroit, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Sometimes players can return pretty quickly from stingers, so we'll see if Williams can get back to practice ahead of this week's preseason game against the Bears. With Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Matt Breida seemingly locks to make the team, Williams may need to show something special on the field with time running short in order for the Bills to give him roster consideration.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Stinger#Bears#American Football#Preseason
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsCharlotteObserver.com

Where 4-star Antonio Williams’ recruitment stands going into senior season

Antonio Williams is ready for his senior season to start at Dutch Fork High School, but he’s not any closer to making his college decision. “I’m not rushing anything. When I know where I am going, I will be committing,” Williams said after Monday’s scrimmage against Greenville High. The Dutch...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLNew York Post

Russell Wilson is butting heads with the Seahawks again

Russell Wilson has picked a side amid the ongoing contract dispute between Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown and the Seahawks’ front office. Speaking to reporters from training camp on Sunday, Wilson maintained that the Seahawks “need” Brown. “Not having Duane Brown out there is a pretty significant deal because...
NFLNBC Sports

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson signs multi-year deal with Fanatics

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has signed a multi-year deal with Fanatics Inc., a global leader for licensed sports merchandise and memorabilia. The deal gives the company exclusive rights to be the sole distributor of memorabilia and collectibles around Wilson. Whether it’s signed helmets, footballs, photos, or game-used items, Fanatics now has it all from Wilson.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NFLYardbarker

Antonio Brown Kicked Out of Buccaneers Practice

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was kicked out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice, according to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. The Bucs are practicing with the Tennessee Titans in Tampa Bay. During one-on-one drills, Brown had an altercation with Titans' cornerback Chris Jackson. Brown reportedly ripped Jackson's helmet off, which resulted him being removed from the field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald reveals plan for 2021 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is currently a free agent with the NFL regular season right around the corner. With Fitzgerald remaining unsigned and staying silent all offseason about his next move, the Cardinals greatest wideout of all-time revealed his plan on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go,” with Jim Gray. “For now,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: This Bill Belichick Graphic Went Viral Last Night

Like Nick Saban in the college football world, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has seemingly become an immortal in the NFL world. Belichick has defied all odds, making winning in the NFL look easy most of the time. Perhaps what’s most impressive is the fact that he’s 69 years old and isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy