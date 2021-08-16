Texans' Anthony Miller: Facing long absence?
Coach David Culley said he's hopeful Miller (shoulder) will play this season, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports. The comment hints at concern about a long-term absence, which makes sense given Miller's worrisome history of shoulder dislocations. Culley called it a "slight dislocation" after Saturday's preseason game, but his update Monday afternoon was less optimistic. Miller and Keke Coutee seem to be competing for slot snaps in Houston.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0