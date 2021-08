Both the Vincennes Board of Works and City Council have their first meetings of the week later today and tonight at City Hall. The Board of Works will meet at five p-m. Among their items for consideration is a curb cut for the under-construction Old National Bank location at Sixth and Vigo. Once complete, the structure will replace the current downtown banking location. The Board will also look at approvals for the Autumn on Main event, and the annual Hoosier Cruisers event.