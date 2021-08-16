Niemerg Passes First Bill
Older Volunteer/Part-Time Fire Fighters May Now Apply for License. TEUTOPOLIS…State Representative Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) announced today that his first bill (SB 2150), passed unanimously in the Illinois House of Representatives back in May, has been signed into law by the Governor today. The new law allows for persons thirty-five years of age and older who have served a municipality as a regularly enrolled volunteer, paid-on-call, or part-time firefighter to now be eligible to take an examination to be a full-time firefighter.www.wrul.com
