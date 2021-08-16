Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

The hotel inspector re-visits a Gothic mansion where The Rocky Horror Picture Show was filmed and is impressed with the revamp of a former 'corporate monstrosity'

By The Inspector
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

What a turn-around. On our previous visit five years ago, there was little positive to report about Oakley Court.

It was a corporate monstrosity with ugly added wings, all in need of salvation — and it has come to pass.

Built in 1859, this imposing Gothic mansion sits in 35 acres overlooking the Thames upstream from Windsor (the Queen once dropped in to witness swan upping, the annual census of unmarked mute swans — which all belong to her) and has been the setting for TV shows and films such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Tommy Steele’s Half A Sixpence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJzlp_0bTOuGrd00
Oakley Court, built in 1859, sits in 35 acres overlooking the River Thames, upstream from Windsor 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGNqa_0bTOuGrd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kua72_0bTOuGrd00

During lockdown, a fortune was spent on it and a ‘rebranding exercise’ is now in progress, says one of the young staff, most of whom wear white T-shirts and are unfailingly cheerful.

Hence the link-up with Soho House, which has arrived in the form of a pop-up in the Summer River House across the main lawn, with a trendy tent, restaurant and bar, sun loungers, fire pits and DJ sets.

Almost half of the 100 or so rooms have been refurbished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wtm0z_0bTOuGrd00
The Inspector writes: 'It was a corporate monstrosity with ugly added wings, all in need of salvation — and it has come to pass'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lRvU6_0bTOuGrd00
The Inspector believes Oakley Court's refurbishment 'shows what some love and lots of money can achieve'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJOXt_0bTOuGrd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUNTy_0bTOuGrd00

Last time, I overlooked the car park even though the hotel was almost empty; on this occasion I am billeted with a river view, albeit after paying a hefty £325 for the privilege — and that’s without breakfast.

There is a touch of Soho House in the room, too: bare wood floor; drinks tray with cocktail shaker, ice bucket and bottles of ready-mixed Negroni; Roberts radio; complimentary soft drinks in the fridge; a picnic hamper with posh crisps and jelly babies.

In the coming months, a spa will be added and there is talk of an outside swimming pool.

We like the sitting rooms (one with a Japanese theme) and conservatory— especially the tables dressed in crisp white cotton spilling out onto the terrace.

It’s not quite warm enough to eat alfresco, so instead we adjourn to the Parlour restaurant.

Its all-day menu is enticing, with options to share, pizzas and some ‘premium bites’ such as 30 grams’ worth of King’s Platinum caviar for £84.

Oakley Court is a work in progress — but already it shows what some love and lots of money can achieve.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Steele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Drinks#The Hotel Inspector#Rocky#Exercise#About Oakley Court#Half A Sixpence#Soho House#Negroni#Japanese#Parlour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Related
Moviesimpulsegamer.com

Movie Horror Becomes Real in R.L. Stine’s JUST BEYOND: MONSTROSITY

BOOM! Studios today revealed a new look at JUST BEYOND: MONSTROSITY, from R.L. Stine, the award-winning, bestselling author of Goosebumps and Fear Street, artist Irene Flores (Heavy Vinyl) with additional inks by Lea Caballero, colorist Joana LaFuente, and letterer Mike Fiorentino, set in the world of the highly acclaimed middle grade horror series Just Beyond, soon to be a television show on Disney+.
TV Showshypebeast.com

Nestflix Is an Impressive Catalogue of Fake Films Within Real-Life TV Shows

Nestflix, the brainchild of web designer Lynn Fischer, is a platform for “nested,” or fictional, movies and shows that were featured in real-life media. So if you’ve ever watched a movie that featured a clip from a made-up series, Fischer has found it and uploaded it to her site, described as “just a wiki doing some cosplay” on Twitter.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Call For Auditions For Rocky Horror Picture Show Aug. 28-29

The Los Alamos Creative District in partnership with the Los Alamos Arts Council, Los Alamos Little Theater, Friends of Los Alamos Pride, and En Pointe School of Dance, is looking for cast members for a shadow-cast production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”. Auditions are Saturday Aug. 28 and Sunday...
Milford, CThamlethub.com

Pantochino Announces Auditions for Rocky Horror and More

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc, a professional, non-union, not-for-profit theatre company, will hold open call auditions for it’s 2021-22 season on September 14 and 15 from 6 to 9 pm at Pantochino Studio on the lower level of the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford. Co-producers Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer are...
Entertainmentstereoboard.com

The Rocky Horror Show at Glasgow Kings Theatre

Since its first appearance in 1973, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show has become the world's favourite rock'n'roll musical. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Rocky Horror Show events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Glasgow's Kings...
Moviesheadstuff.org

Twisty Gothic Horror The Others Remains a classic 20 Years On

The Others, Alejandro Amenábar’s supernatural masterpiece, is classic enough in its stylings to appear as from out of time. What we have is a haunting, a particular set of arcane rules, conspiratorial outsiders, and things unseen in the darkness. Our reception of the film will likely be influenced by the appearance, two years prior, of M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense. Both films bear the trappings of an older Hollywood, but the famous twist ending of the previous film creates an unavoidable expectation in our reception of cinematic ghosts at the turn of the century. The success or failure of the film hinges on a vital sequence towards the end of the film. A warning to the cautious: I will, in time, be discussing this sequence. If you’ve not seen this film, I heartily encourage you to do so before reading on.
Lakewood, WAThe Suburban Times

14th Annual Radio Gala presents GOTHIC HORROR

An announcement from Lakewood Playhouse. Lakewood Playhouse opens its 83rd Season with its 14th Annual Radio Gala, a live presentation in classic radio show style. Join us for the gothic vampire horror story, CARMILLA, based on ​the novella by Sheridan Le Fanu. Directed by James Venturini. Wine available for purchase...
Posted by
TheWrap

‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ TV Review: Netflix’s Gothic Horror Series Is Ballsy But Hollow

Few things are more frustrating to watch than a show that is all style and very little substance. But the themes of Netflix’s new Gothic horror series, “Brand New Cherry Flavor,” are so resonant and timely that it wouldn’t be entirely fair to accuse it of that offense even though it makes no good use of them. Instead, the show overcompensates by using horror staples like the undead, a witch’s curse and a classic rock soundtrack to cover up what it lacks — a point.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: THE LAST THING MARY SAW: A Dark Period Horror-Drama That Impresses Despite Some Rough Messaging [Fantasia 2021]

The Last Thing Mary Saw (2021) Film Review from the 25th Annual Fantasia International Film Festival, a movie written and directed by Edoardo Vitaletti, starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Rory Culkin, Stefanie Scott, Shane Coffey, Carolyn McCormick, Judith Roberts, Michael Laurence, Dawn McGee, Daniel Pearce, Philip Hoffman, P.J. Sosko, Matthew Stannah, Sebastian Beacon, Tommy Buck, Elijah Rayman, and Stephen Lee Anderson.
CelebritiesTelegraph

Inside Ibiza's coolest new beach club from David Lynch and Pharrell Williams

The silver ribbon of road loops down steeply across pine-forested slopes. Between gaps in the green, an occasional flash of blue, spangled with gold from the late-afternoon sun. The molten air, the slanting light, the fizz of cicadas give the scene a drowsy, dreamlike quality; and yet I find my heart quickening as I near the sea – not only because of the spirit-girding beauty of the place, so pure and essentially Ibizan, but because of what may lie at the end of this road.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Where Was Demonic Filmed?

Directed by Oscar-nominated South African-Canadian filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, ‘Demonic’ is a science-fiction horror movie that revolves around Carly, a woman who is still dealing with traumatic nightmares that remind her of her mother’s horrifying actions decades ago. When Carly uses modern technological advancements to have a conversation with her estranged mother, the decades-old rift comes to the fore, and she ends up unleashing terrifying demons that put the lives of those near her in danger.
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
CelebritiesBlack Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve into the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.

Comments / 0

Community Policy