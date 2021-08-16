Cancel
Xbox Series X dashboard getting a resolution boost for 4K screens

By Connor Sheridan
Xbox Series X is getting a higher resolution dashboard for 4K displays, and certain Xbox Insiders can start testing it out today. While Xbox Series X can play 4K games and video content just fine, its dashboard has remained comparatively low-resolution - which may lead to a fuzzier look on the best gaming TVs that otherwise make your games look great. The latest update for Xbox Insiders who are part of the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring will add a new "increased resolution UI" specifically for Xbox Series X, which should help finally bring the console UI experience up to par with its games.

